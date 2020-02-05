Update on fate of Goomeri pool and Kilkivan centre

Goomeri Pool is currently closed and residents have to catch a bus to Kilkivan for a swim. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Goomeri Pool is currently closed and residents have to catch a bus to Kilkivan for a swim. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

THE Gympie council says there is no way the Goomeri pool will be fixed before the end of this swimming season, and it has brought in a specialist to assess the level of work and money needed to get it up and running safely.

Once that assessment is finished and the findings presented, the council would have a “clearer indication of the exact cost and timeframe required”, a council spokeswoman said yesterday.

“Although the finding have not been finalised by the pool specialist, council has been advised that significant work will be required to rectify the backwash and filtration system issues ensuring the water quality is safe for swimming. These findings will determine the next steps.”

The roof is put on the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre.

The council spokeswoman indicated no blame had been levelled at Belgravia Leisure, which manages the Gympie aquatic centre and all public pools in the region.

When asked if the council had communicated any concerns about the maintenance of Goomeri pool to Belgravia the spokeswoman said “no”.

The statement also rejected a claim the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre needed another $500,000 spent on it to be properly finished.

The new Kilkivan Equestrian Centre.

“The project is complete as budgeted and endorsed by council,” the spokeswoman said.

“The facility is currently being used well, with future bookings being taken (April 2020 fully booked). Since opening on 14 December, over the last seven weeks, the facility saw eight bookings in December and 24 bookings in January (including a barrel racing competition).”