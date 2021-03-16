UPDATE: Occupants out of car in Rainbow Beach rollover

A lucky escape for two people travelling in this car which rolled over on the rainbow Beach Road this morning.

A lucky escape for two people travelling in this car which rolled over on the rainbow Beach Road this morning.

UPDATE: Two people first thought to be trapped in their car are now out of the vehicle and being treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service, emergency services have reported.

Emergency crews at the scene of a crash on Rainbow Beach Road on Tuesday where two people were treated for injuries. Photos: Scott Kovacevic

Crews rushed to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on the Rainbow Beach Road about 1km from the Tin Can Bay Road intersection at 11.40am today, with initial reports that two people travelling in the vehicle were trapped.

Emergency crews at the scene of a crash on Rainbow Beach Road on Tuesday where two people were treated for injuries. Photos: Scott Kovacevic

But Queensland Police Service and Ambulance Service spokesman have since revealed both occupants of the car were out and being treated for non life threatening injuries.

Traffic is flowing through the site but police ask the motorists slow down.

Emergency crews at the scene of a crash on Rainbow Beach Road on Tuesday where two people were treated for injuries. Photos: Scott Kovacevic

EARLIER:

Emergency crews are rushing to the scene of a possibly serious accident at the intersection of Tin Can Bay Road and Rainbow Beach Road at Wallu, just outside of Tin Can Bay about 11.30am.

30 PHOTOS: Meet the impressive Gympie leaders of tomorrow

It is too early to confirm how many vehicles are involved or how many people, emergency services say, as most units are still enroute.

Crash on the Rainbow Beach Road

Activate your FREE Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000

But early reports do indicate at least two people are trapped in a vehicle.

More information will be provided as it comes to hand.