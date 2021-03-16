UPDATE: Occupants out of car in Rainbow Beach rollover
UPDATE: Two people first thought to be trapped in their car are now out of the vehicle and being treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service, emergency services have reported.
Crews rushed to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on the Rainbow Beach Road about 1km from the Tin Can Bay Road intersection at 11.40am today, with initial reports that two people travelling in the vehicle were trapped.
But Queensland Police Service and Ambulance Service spokesman have since revealed both occupants of the car were out and being treated for non life threatening injuries.
Traffic is flowing through the site but police ask the motorists slow down.
EARLIER:
Emergency crews are rushing to the scene of a possibly serious accident at the intersection of Tin Can Bay Road and Rainbow Beach Road at Wallu, just outside of Tin Can Bay about 11.30am.
30 PHOTOS: Meet the impressive Gympie leaders of tomorrow
It is too early to confirm how many vehicles are involved or how many people, emergency services say, as most units are still enroute.
Activate your FREE Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000
But early reports do indicate at least two people are trapped in a vehicle.
More information will be provided as it comes to hand.