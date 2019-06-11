UPDATE: Now we know why 1600 people near Gympie lost power

OUTAGE: Thousands believed to have suffered electricity blackouts to Gympie's north and west this morning.

OUTAGE: Thousands believed to have suffered electricity blackouts to Gympie's north and west this morning. FILE

UPDATE: Tuesday June 11, 1.45pm

FALLEN power lines have been confirmed as the cause of a blackout which affected more than 1000 consumers in the area to Gympie's north and west this morning.

The lines were down near the Woolooga turnoff at the Wide Bay Highway, an Ergon spokesman said.

Workers discovered the problem early but then had to arrange urgent traffic control to allow them to work on the site, he said.

Consumers said they lost power about 6am.

In a mostly rural area without urban water supplies, the outage meant consumers also lost water pressure to provide water for drinking, showering, cooking or for flushing the toilet.

About 1600 consumers were affected, the spokesman said.

Power supplies were restored by 12.35, he said.

Why residents north and west of Gympie were blacked out for six hours

POWER supplies have just been restored to thousands of consumers hit by a lengthy blackout this morning.

But no official explanation is yet available for the outages, which affected the area from Widgee to Woolooga, Lower Wonga and Curra.

One Widgee resident said he had been without power since shortly after 6am, with power restored at about 12.40pm.

He said he had run the area' electricity distribution authority, Ergon, but little information was available when he rang available numbers to find out how the situation was evolving and when the power would be back on.

"It's not really good enough. We're without power, which means we are also without drinking water, showers and toilets to flush,” he said.

Another resident, from the near-Woolooga area, said her husband had passed what looked like a repair crew, working on possibly fallen power lines near the Wide Bay Highway.