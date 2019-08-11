UPDATE: No sign of Gympie gunman involved in highway siege

Emergency armed police surrounded a unit on the Bruce Highway on Sunday afternoon and reportedly bashed through a door to get to a "person of interest".

POLICE say the wanted man who escaped the Bruce Highway blockade in town on Sunday after reportedly brandishing a gun out a car window at The Palms in the previous week is not a threat to community safety.

Police block a section of Bruce Highway as dramatic siege scenes unfold at a property on the Bruce Highway. Frances Klein

"Investigations are continuing into an incident in Gympie on August 11 involving a 31-year-old man who is known to police,” a QPS spokesperson said.

"The man has not yet been located however ongoing inquiries have established there is no imminent threat to the public.

"The Queensland Police Service continues to actively search for the man with community safety continually assessed and operations communicated where necessary.”

A tense afternoon on Sunday saw police close the Bruce Highway from Albert Park to Channon St for about an hour from 4.30pm, blocking access to the city from Kidd Bridge.

Officers then stormed a converted unit block on the southbound side of the highway in search of the man, who was believed to be staying at one of the units.

He had reportedly stolen a Toyota Landcruiser from the Kilkivan General Store when a customer entered the store on Sunday August 4, Wide Bay Burnett detective Acting Inspector David Harbison said.

On Friday August 9, a witness reportedly saw a man driving the stolen car on Jimbour Rd near Glastonbury Rd, The Palms.

That witness said they saw the man hold a black handgun out the window in a threatening manner.

"Police made a concerted effort to locate the vehicle and wanted person on this day to no avail,” Inspector Harbison said this week.

The stolen Landcruiser was found on Saturday on a 4WD track behind the Southside dump near Gympie.

Inspector Harbison described the man as 168 cm tall, 75kg slim, hazel eyes, with a tattoo including cursive writing on the left side of his neck.