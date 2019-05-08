UPDATE: No cat-astrophe as Valentino surfaces at Tin Can Bay

SAVED: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service's Rainbow Beach captain Liam Gray, with cat owners Allen Wheatley and his wife Helen Cowman-Wheatley, welcomed their beloved Valentino (aka Munchkins) back into the daylight, after his underground adventures.

SAVED: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service's Rainbow Beach captain Liam Gray, with cat owners Allen Wheatley and his wife Helen Cowman-Wheatley, welcomed their beloved Valentino (aka Munchkins) back into the daylight, after his underground adventures. Troy Jegers

UPDATE:

VALENTINO the cave exploring cat finally emerged into daylight after a three-hour rescue operation at Tin Can Bay today.

Queensland Fire and Rescue crews puzzled over what was at first a difficult variation on the old story of the fireman rescuing a cat up a tree.

This time it was a cat down a drain.

Not that it has really been raining cats and dogs lately, but at least one cat thought the storm water drainage system was as good a holiday home as any.

Owner Allen Wheatley thought he had tried everything, including callig the RSPCA, the Gympie Regional Council and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

Firefighter Liam Gray in the rescue effort to save Valentino the cat. Troy Jegers

QFES sent Rainbow Beach Auxiliary Brigade captain Liam Gray and Tin Can Bay's off-duty auxiliary captain Desley Goldsworthy lent moral support, as did an urban crew from Gympie fire Station.

Many tactics were considered, including a last-resort use of pressurised water to flush out the drains, hopefully propelling the cat into the arms of rescuers, waiting where the drain opens into a natural watercourse.

"Too dangerous,” was the general consensus. "You just end up with a wet and frightened old cat that still might not be willing to emerge into the arms of the people who had frightened him.”

Mr Wheatley, who had already been investigating his cat's disappearance for a day or two, was on the verge of giving up for the morning, as Valentino skilfully avoided the reaching arms of rescuers.

Old Val did, however, accept a gift of tinned cat food, soaked into a blanket.

Valentino the cat gratefully received some food but not a hand out of the drain. Troy Jegers

Rescuers hoped in vain that Valentino would then use the blanket to climb out or at least into capable hands.

Finally, it was Mum, Mr Wheatley's wife Helen Cowman-Wheatley, who stepped in and did the impossible, using the cat's secret "pet name”, Munckins.

Well, that did it.

Munchkins, aka Valentino, surrendered to her faily promptly, after only a certain amount of feline game playing.

"She's got a better connection with the cat,” a grateful Allen Wheatley readily conceded.

We understand Valentino is to be an inside cat for at least a few days.

EARLIER 12.30pm:

VALENTINO the cat is causing a stir at Tin Can Bay as firefighters work to rescue the cat from a storm water drain.

Owner Allen Wheatley, who noticed his pet cat missing a few days ago, discovered him down a drain on Summer Way last night that proved too high for the adventurous feline to escape from.

After several phone calls to various groups for help, including the RSPCA, Rainbow Beach auxiliary fire fighters were dispatched this morning at 11am.

Initially the cat could not be found in the drain, but has now shown up in another nearby drain, pacing restlessly in the dark space as the small rescue team work hard to find a solution to get it back into the arms of its owner.

A towel dipped in cat food was fed through the drain, and while the well-groomed cat eagerly lapped it up, it refused to latch on for those waiting on the other side of the drain.

Gympie Regional Council workers may be called in to help remove the capping from the drain, a witness said.

Another option that was considered was to flush the cat out of the drain with a tanker of water, in the hopes it will be washed into a nearby creek about a block away from the drain entrance.

More information as it comes to hand.