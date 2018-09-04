Menu
Snake catcher William Pledger catches a green tree snake that broke into The Gympie Times newsroom on Tuesday.
News

UPDATE: Newsroom snake's five mins of fame comes to an end

Frances Klein
by
4th Sep 2018 11:58 AM

UPDATE 1pm:

THE green tree snake that dropped into a regional newsroom looking for a headline has been safely removed.

Snakecatcher William Pledger handled the metre-long reptile, warning that while the juvenile was not venomous, a bite would hurt and draw blood.

And its type could be temperamental.

 

Journalists Frances Klein, Rebecca Singh, Shelley Strachan and Philippe Coquerand eye off the scaly visitor to the news room.
"If they feel threatened they will go into the defensive straight away," Mr Pledger said.

He said the common misconception with all snakes was that they are aggressive, but their strikes were reactions to feeling threatened.

He said judging by the snakes' warmth it likely spent the night under the kitchen's fridge after slipping in under one of the doors.

It got to star in its own video for its efforts.

EARLIER:

SIX Gympie Times journalists at work planning the day's news over their morning coffee had their efforts cut short by a scaly visitor.

A metre-long snake, greeny-gold in colour, was met with a small scream: "There's a snake in the kitchen", when it tried to bust into the morning meeting.

A flurry followed, as the team inspected it from a safe distance, cameras in hand.

Snake-phobic and Gympie Times front officer manager Jo Salmon has boarded the snake from her front office with newspapers until the snake catcher arrives.

 

A curious visitor tries to join The Gympie Times morning meeting.
A curious visitor tries to join The Gympie Times morning meeting. Scott Kovacevic
Gympie Times

    Local Partners