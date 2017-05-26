UPDATE: New electoral boundaries - the NEW MAP

"
Thank God,” was the first reaction from Rainbow Beach at news that the town is back in Gympie electorate, after a massive surge of public submissions concerned about earlier plans to lump it in with Noosa.
The Queensland Electoral Redistribution Commission said it would listen to the people and it did.
In line with similarly vigorous protests, Tiaro is returned to the Maryborough electorate, with which it shares considerable community of interest, after an initial plan to make it part of Gympie.
Cooran and Pomona are in Noosa electorate, where they wanted to be.
And the communities of Sexton and Miva are in Gympie, along with Lower Wonga, Bells Bridge, Munna Creek, Bauple and Widgee.
And the people of Curra and Chatsworth's near north, once part of Maryborough electorate, will now also be part of the electorate they identify with, Gympie.
