UPDATE: Neighbours fear for mum, baby after Gympie stabbing

Police investigate a house on Rifle Range Rd that is the scene of an alleged wounding overnight.

Police investigate a house on Rifle Range Rd that is the scene of an alleged wounding overnight. Frances Klein

UPDATE 11am:

RESIDENTS who run a home day care centre just across the road from where a man was allegedly stabbed last night are now questioning the safety of their quiet Gympie street.

Greg Hart and his wife, who live four houses from where the violence unfolded just after 11pm, were woken by their dogs.

UPDATE 8am:

A MAN was allegedly stabbed in the back last night during a violent home invasion.

Early information suggests two men turned up to a Rifle Range Rd property about 11pm last night.

Earlier 6.30am:

A MAN who was allegedly "wounded” in the back in Gympie was in a critical condition late last night.

Paramedics were called to the scene just after 11pm last night on Rifle Range Rd.

A man in his 20s with wounds to his back was taken to Gympie Hospital in a critical condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said this morning.

The incident is under police investigation.

More information as it comes to hand.