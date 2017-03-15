UPDATE: More to come after 81mm drenching

UPDATE 8am:

THE region could be in for another very decent soaking today and tonight with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting the possibility of up to 100mm to fall our way.

"There is quite a moist air mass in the region with a bit of support from some upper troughs,” BoM forecaster James Thompson told The Gympie Times this morning.

He said heavier falls will be quite isolated during the day, but the chance of rain or possible storm is likely any time in the afternoon onwards.

"Today is not dissimilar to yesterday.”

Radar over Gympie where heavier falls will be isolated during the day, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Gympie's BoM rain forecast

Today: up to 100mm

Wednesday: 4 to 8 mm

Thursday: 10 to 20 mm

Friday: 1 to 5 mm

Saturday: 2 to 10 mm

Sunday: 6 to 30 mm

EARLIER 7.30am:

THE Gympie region went to sleep with the tap of rain on the roof and woke with wet grass, fuller tanks and enough in the gauge to bring hope to the desperate - and there's more to come

Since 9am yesterday Gympie recorded 81mm of rain in town - which is just shy of January and February's total rainfall this year of 84.4mm, and laughingly takes this month's total for Gympie, which was sitting at just 29mm, to 130mm.

It is also above this week's total highest rain prediction of 75mm, which BoM forecaster James Thompson said yesterday only had a 25% chance of actualising by the end of the week.

The height of the dumping came between midnight and 3am last night, when a severe storm moved from the north west.

"Gympie got the best of it,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster James Thompson said, while Maryborough copped lashing winds of 83km/h.

In the Mary Valley Dagun was blessed with 51mm, while Kandanga and Imbil received 38mm and 34mm, while to the north Tiaro recorded 62mm and Sexton 65mm.

Gympie's southern coastal and hinterland neighbours were doubly blessed with recordings of 198mm at Tewantin, 175mm at Noosa Heads and 122mm at Cooroy.

The Gympie community will continue to look to the skies during a communal pray for rain gathering led by the Gympie Minsters Network in memorial Park this morning and this evening.

Gympie region rainfall since 9am yesterday

Victory Heights: 106mm

Fishermans Pocket: 93mm

Two Mile: 83mm

Gympie: 81mm

Deep Creek: 78mm

Southside: 75mm

Corella: 73mm

Pie Creek: 70mm

Wolvi: 68mm

Bells Bridge: 68mm

Goomboorian: 63mm

Cedar Pocket Dam: 59mm

Dagun: 51mm

Kandanga: 38mm

Imbil: 34mm

Sexton: 65mm

Tiaro: 62mm

Veteran: 59mm

Paterson: 57mm

Woolooga: 49mm

Curra: 45-80mm

Cooloola Cove: 43mm

Borumba Dam: 41mm

Brooyar: 38mm

Double Island Point: 25mm

Close by:

Tewantin: 198mm

Noosa heads: 175mm

Cooroy: 122mm

Boreen Point: 97mm

Kin Kin: 87mm

West Cooroy: 62mm

Maryborough: 40mm

Large storm cell seen passing near Gympie's CBD Jacob Carson

EARLIER: Will the Gympie skies deliver this week?

WET and sticky is the order of the week but how much rain will come from the combination is yet to be seen.

Showers are predicted, with a 70 - 90% chance of actualising this week, but the amount that will fall from the sky could be anywhere from 24mm and 75 mm, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

While the chance of showers is high, heavier falls will be isolated until the end of the week, forecaster James Thompson said, when Sunday hopefully sees a wetter outcome.

"Stronger onshore winds will be increasing on the weekend - as will the chance and depth of showers,” he said.

Gympie's weekly weather forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Frances Klein

The top temperature will remain at 31 degrees this week, two degrees above average for March, before it drops back slightly on Sunday to 29 degrees.

A dew point of 21-24 for most of the week will produce humid conditions, which is not atypical for this time of year, he said.

