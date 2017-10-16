UPDATE: More roads cut by rising water in Gympie region

ROADS cut and flash flooding is now affecting a broader area of the Gympie region, and will only get worse tonight as the heavy rain continues to fall - as it is expected to do.
Motorists are urged to not travel unless they absolutely have to, and to take great care and not drive, walk or ride through flood waters.
ROADS CLOSED:
FLASHES (WATER OVER ROAD)
Flash flooding on the Mary Valley Hwy at Amamoor
Mary Valley Rd (Gympie Brooloo Rd) near Goomong Rd
Bauple Woolooga Rd
Gympie Kin Kin Rd at Kin Kin
Flash flooding on the Maryborough Cooloola Rd at Boonooroo Plains
Flash flooding on Subway Avenue at Pomona
Hazard, debris on the road at Louis Bazza Dr, Cootharaba
Hazard, adverse driving conditions on the Bruce Hwy at Bluewater/Rollingstone
Flash flooding, Booral Rd, Bunya Creek
CUT ROADS
Mill St, Pomona
Kinmond Creek Rd, Kin Kin (cut in 2 sections)
The Mary River has a strong fresh in her and is rising, but no indication as yet as to how high the water will go.
Parts of the Gympie region have already received over 150mm of rain since the start of the weekend.
A coastal trough is driving continued heavy rainfall for southern coastal regions between Gympie and Gladstone, including Bundaberg, which was impacted by heavy rainfall and flash flooding two weeks ago.
Severe Weather Warnings have been issued today for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding. Damaging wind gusts of up to 90 kmh are also forecast for the Fraser Island coast.
Six-hourly rainfall totals in the range of 120-180mm are forecast for the warning area today, with further rainfall expected tomorrow before the trough moves further north on Wednesday.
Overnight a number of locations in the Gold Coast Hinterland, Sunshine Coast and Hervey Bay recorded over 100mm, with the highest falls recorded at:
Upper Springbrook - 223mm
Lamington National Park (O'Reillys) - 159mm
Springbrook - 157mm
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are urging the public stay tuned for the latest official forecasts and warnings from the Bureau, and follow the advice of local emergency services.
Avoid travel, if possible, while warnings are in place and remember: if it's flooded, forget it.
www.bom.gov.au remains the most up-to-date and comprehensive official source of information.
Warnings will be updated as required, as this is a dynamic and changing forecast scenario.