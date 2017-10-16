UPDATE: More roads cut by rising water in Gympie region

RISING: The Mary River has a strong fresh in her but no indication as yet as to how high the water will go.

ROADS cut and flash flooding is now affecting a broader area of the Gympie region, and will only get worse tonight as the heavy rain continues to fall - as it is expected to do.

Motorists are urged to not travel unless they absolutely have to, and to take great care and not drive, walk or ride through flood waters.

ROADS CLOSED:

FLASHES (WATER OVER ROAD)

Flash flooding on the Mary Valley Hwy at Amamoor

Mary Valley Rd (Gympie Brooloo Rd) near Goomong Rd

Bauple Woolooga Rd

Gympie Kin Kin Rd at Kin Kin

Flash flooding on the Maryborough Cooloola Rd at Boonooroo Plains

Flash flooding on Subway Avenue at Pomona

Hazard, debris on the road at Louis Bazza Dr, Cootharaba

Hazard, adverse driving conditions on the Bruce Hwy at Bluewater/Rollingstone

Flash flooding, Booral Rd, Bunya Creek

CUT ROADS

Mill St, Pomona

Kinmond Creek Rd, Kin Kin (cut in 2 sections)

Parts of the Gympie region have already received over 150mm of rain since the start of the weekend.

A coastal trough is driving continued heavy rainfall for southern coastal regions between Gympie and Gladstone, including Bundaberg, which was impacted by heavy rainfall and flash flooding two weeks ago.

Severe Weather Warnings have been issued today for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding. Damaging wind gusts of up to 90 kmh are also forecast for the Fraser Island coast.

Six-hourly rainfall totals in the range of 120-180mm are forecast for the warning area today, with further rainfall expected tomorrow before the trough moves further north on Wednesday.

The weather system over Gympie. Bureau of Meteorology

Overnight a number of locations in the Gold Coast Hinterland, Sunshine Coast and Hervey Bay recorded over 100mm, with the highest falls recorded at:

Upper Springbrook - 223mm

Lamington National Park (O'Reillys) - 159mm

Springbrook - 157mm

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are urging the public stay tuned for the latest official forecasts and warnings from the Bureau, and follow the advice of local emergency services.

Avoid travel, if possible, while warnings are in place and remember: if it's flooded, forget it.

Follow us on Twitter @BOM_Qld, and remember www.bom.gov.au remains the most up-to-date and comprehensive official source of information.

Warnings will be updated as required, as this is a dynamic and changing forecast scenario.