UPDATE: More details revealed in Gympie motorbike fatal

TRAGEDY: Police tape and forensic gloves on Sandy Creek Road this morning following the fatal crash of a 66-year-old man.

UPDATE 8:50am: A 66-year-old Gympie man was killed in the single motorbike crash last night.

The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating the Veteran fatality.

It's believed around 3:30pm a motorcyclist was travelling along Sandy Creek Road towards Gunalda when he lost control.

According to police media, friends of the man reported him missing after he failed to attend an organised meeting last night. His body was discovered in the early hours of this morning.

Investigations are continuing.

Gympie police sergeant Rod Venn said the man had been on a ride with a number of other bike riders.

Police are still investigating.

More information as it comes to hand.