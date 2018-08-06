Menu
TRAGEDY: Police tape and forensic gloves on Sandy Creek Road this morning following the fatal crash of a 66-year-old man.
Breaking

UPDATE: More details revealed in Gympie motorbike fatal

Philippe Coquerand
Philippe Coquerand
by , and Frances Klein
6th Aug 2018 7:57 AM

UPDATE 8:50am: A 66-year-old Gympie man was killed in the single motorbike crash last night.

The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating the Veteran fatality.

It's believed around 3:30pm a motorcyclist was travelling along Sandy Creek Road towards Gunalda when he lost control.

According to police media, friends of the man reported him missing after he failed to attend an organised meeting last night. His body was discovered in the early hours of this morning.

Investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: A MAN in his 60s was found deceased following a motorbike crash overnight at Verteran, the Queensland Ambulance Service has revealed.

The man was found at 12.50am on Sandy Creek Rd, and was the only vehicle involved in the crash, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

MORE: 5 things that happened in the Gympie region in 48 hours

Gympie police sergeant Rod Venn said the man had been on a ride with a number of other bike riders.

Police are still investigating.

More information as it comes to hand.

