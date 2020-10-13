Menu
TRAGEDY: A man was found deceased at Double island Point on Sunday after an extensive land and air search for him.
News

UPDATE: More details released on Double Island Point death

Frances Klein
13th Oct 2020 12:41 PM
POLICE say they are not treating the death of man at Double Island Point on Sunday morning as suspicious.

“He was located deceased and we are not investigating it as suspicious,” a Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said this morning.

The spokeswoman said the man’s body was found at about 9am after the man went missing from a nearby camp site during the early hours of the morning.

An extensive search followed including helicopters searching land and sea in the area.

Police said they could not release further details of the death.

For advice on mental health issues call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit Lifeline or reach out to Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or at www.beyondblue.org.au

If it is an emergency please call 000.

