More than a dozen fire crews are now at the scene of the Fisherman’s Pocket fire. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
News

UPDATE: More crews join battle against bushfire near Gympie

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
4th Sep 2020 12:34 PM

UPDATE 2PM: SIXTEEN firefighting crews are now at the scene of a bushfire moving across the region at Fisherman’s Pocket.

Residents have been told to stay informed about the blaze, which is burning near Dobbos Rd and travelling towards Fisherman’s Pocket Rd.

It is understood the fire started just before midday, and two people have been taken to hospital.

EARLIER 12.30PM: FISHERMAN’S Pocket residents are being warned to keep a close eye on a bushfire burning in the area.

Four firefighting crews are already at the scene and seven more en route with a QFES spokesman saying the fire it “travelling in a southerly direction from Dobbos Rd towards Fishermans Pocket Rd”.

QFES has advised people in the area to stay informed.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

