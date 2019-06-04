UPDATE: Missing Tin Can Bay man found 'safe and well'

MISSING MAN: Tin Can Bay police are looking for Sam Robovic, 74 who went missing from a Tin Can Bay residence earlier this morning.

UPDATE 1150am: A 74-year-old man reported missing from Tin Can Bay this morning has been found safe and well.

EARLIER: TIN CAN BAY police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 74-year-old man reported missing from Tin Can Bay this morning.

Sam Robovic (pictured) was last seen on Trevally Street at around 7am and has not been see by friends or family since.

Police have concerns for his welfare as he has a medical condition and his behaviour is out of character.

Mr Robovic is described as Caucasian in appearance, is approximately 180cm tall, of a slim build with brown eyes and short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy-blue cardigan and grey pants.

If you have seen Sam Robovic, please phone policelink 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP1901077822.