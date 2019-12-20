Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MISSING MAN: Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate 59-year-old man Edmund Cusack reported missing last night from Thornlands. Photo: Contributed
MISSING MAN: Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate 59-year-old man Edmund Cusack reported missing last night from Thornlands. Photo: Contributed
News

UPDATE: Missing Thornlands man found

Philippe Coquerand
JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com,
20th Dec 2019 11:32 AM

UPDATE FRIDAY 11am

Police have confirmed they have located a 59-year-old man reported missing from Thornlands last night safe and well.

“The community and media are thanked for their assistance,” the police update read.

EARLIER

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 59-year-old man reported missing from Thornlands last night.

Edmund Cusack (pictured) was last seen at a Rachow Street address around 5pm.

It is believed he left this address travelling on a 2017 gold Can-Am Spyder motorcycle (pictured below) sometime between 5pm and 10pm.

This is not the actual motorcycle, but it's similar.
This is not the actual motorcycle, but it's similar.

Police believe he may be travelling to the Gympie/ Mount Morgan / Imbil areas.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone with information about the man’s location is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902528722

gympie missing man man missing missing man police media
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why today is the least wonderful time of the year

        premium_icon Why today is the least wonderful time of the year

        Motoring ’Tis the Friday before Christmas, and that means pain for many southeast Queenslanders heading into the festive break.

        Gympie’s $3m school boost - building on a dream of justice

        premium_icon Gympie’s $3m school boost - building on a dream of justice

        News GYMPIE’s Flexible Learning Centre, based on the work of 18th Century Catholic...

        Gympie region bridge collapse nightmare ends

        premium_icon Gympie region bridge collapse nightmare ends

        News ‘A little Christmas magic’ arrives for nearby residents.

        MP: State’s $2B wind farm missing a lot of details

        premium_icon MP: State’s $2B wind farm missing a lot of details

        News Not everyone is sold on a plan to build more than 200 wind turbines in the Gympie...