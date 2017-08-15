UPDATE: Missing man found on Amamoor property

UPDATE 8am:

A MAN missing in bushland overnight has been found safe and well his family has confirmed.

The Amamoor resident, who went missing yesterday afternoon on a private Amamoor property was found at 7.30am this morning.

The man's wife said after a very sleepless night, she had nothing but thanks for those who helped in the overnight search effort.

"We had wonderful people helping from between Maryborough and the Sunshine Coast and of course Gympie," she said.

"A big thank you to everyone."

EARLIER:

A MAN in his 60s has been reported missing on a private property in rugged terrain in Amamoor overnight.

The man was last seen leaving his house for a walk about lunch time yesterday a police spokeswoman said.

Police were contacted late last night and arrived at the property off Amamoor Creek Rd at 11pm to conduct what search they could in the darkness.

A family friend told The Gympie Times the man's wife, who had been searching on foot until the early hours of this morning, was extremely worried about her husband who reportedly suffers from diabetes and alzheimer's disease.

"He hasn't got medication with him," she said.

She said for him to go missing was uncharacteristic.

"He goes out bush walking and obviously something has happened.

"He doesn't go missing."

Concerns are growing due to the nature of the thick and rugged bushland surrounding the property.

"It's just in the middle of nowhere," she said.

The search will continue this morning, possibly involving SES workers and a police helicopter to gain an aerial view.

The police spokeswoman said no public assistance was needed at this point so no description of the man has been issued.

More information as it comes to hand.