29°
News

UPDATE: Missing man found on Amamoor property

Frances Klein
| 15th Aug 2017 7:19 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 8am:

A MAN missing in bushland overnight has been found safe and well his family has confirmed.

The Amamoor resident, who went missing yesterday afternoon on a private Amamoor property was found at 7.30am this morning.

The man's wife said after a very sleepless night, she had nothing but thanks for those who helped in the overnight search effort.

"We had wonderful people helping from between Maryborough and the Sunshine Coast and of course Gympie," she said.

"A big thank you to everyone."

 

EARLIER:

A MAN in his 60s has been reported missing on a private property in rugged terrain in Amamoor overnight.

The man was last seen leaving his house for a walk about lunch time yesterday a police spokeswoman said.

Police were contacted late last night and arrived at the property off Amamoor Creek Rd at 11pm to conduct what search they could in the darkness.

A family friend told The Gympie Times the man's wife, who had been searching on foot until the early hours of this morning, was extremely worried about her husband who reportedly suffers from diabetes and alzheimer's disease.

"He hasn't got medication with him," she said.

She said for him to go missing was uncharacteristic.

"He goes out bush walking and obviously something has happened.

"He doesn't go missing."

Concerns are growing due to the nature of the thick and rugged bushland surrounding the property.

"It's just in the middle of nowhere," she said.

The search will continue this morning, possibly involving SES workers and a police helicopter to gain an aerial view.

The police spokeswoman said no public assistance was needed at this point so no description of the man has been issued.

More information as it comes to hand.

Gympie Times

Topics:  amamoor gympie police missing man property search ses

Just In

Frenchman in Gympie court after police swoop on yacht

Frenchman in Gympie court after police swoop on yacht

Frenchman charged after allegedly stolen yacht found at Double Island Point

School built on faith

EARLY DAYS: The Victory College campus when it was known as the Christian Outreach Centre some time during the 1980s or early 1990s.

Gympie's Victory College is nearing its 40th birthday

Update: full details of Saturday's Mary Valley Show at Imbil

NOT TO BE MISSED: The Mary Valley Show starts 8am and goes until late on Saturday August 19, (less than a week away). And serious rodeo madness is only part of the fun as courageous and skilful contestants take part in a full range of events.

Rodeo thrills are only part of a super exciting Mary Valley Show

Political correctness has gone mad: Perrett

Tim Nichols and Tony Perrett at the USC building in Gympie. .

Our Judaeo-Christian heritage is under attack

Local Partners

Coast roads could be set for speed limit changes

WHICH local roads would you like to see sped up, slowed down, or evened out?

Bogus insurance claims costing our life-saving clubs

LEGAL CLAIMS: Sunshine Coast surf clubs have been hit with a third of all insurance claims facing Surf Life Saving Queensland in the past five years.

Coast clubs bear a third of Qld organisation's insurance claims

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Matty's memory still truckin' in fight against SIDS

Matty Hillcoat's Truckie's Day Out Dan and Kris with kids Jim, Blaik and Charlie Hillcoat.

Truck and ute show charity show coming to Gympie.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 crashed a motorcycle and died in the actor’s home town of Vancouver.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve about running over snake

Elon Musk copped a serve after running over a snake

“He tried to say, ‘I didn’t see it,’ but I replied ‘Bullshit'

MOVIE REVIEW: Missing pieces in Notting Hill-style film

Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Hampstead.

Something is not quite right in the romantic fantasy Hampstead.

Scene stealers so funny that they became movie stars

Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy and Steve Carell are three classic examples of scene stealers.

THE top-notch comedians who made the most of a meaty role.

REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 5 of Game of Thrones.

**Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode**

DEVELOPMENT OR LIFESTYLE

0 ZernerRoad, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautifully presented 40.86ha (100.96 acres) of undulating land, ear marked for development and only 10 minutes out of Gympie. The...

LARGE RENOVATED 6 BEDROOM HOME ON 5 ACRES !!

20 Young Road, North Deep Creek 4570

6 2 2 $399,000

Situated 10 minutes drive north/east of Gympie. This 2 storey 6 bedroom home has everything, whether your a large family or require dual living. * Amazing views...

RURAL SETTING WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS !!

11 Ironbark Court, Pie Creek 4570

2 1 3 $325,000

This Pie Creek home has it all. Spectacular mountain views from the front and back verandahs. Located a 5 minute drive to schools and shops on the southern side of...

HOUSE, SHEDS, 5 ACRES!

833 Beenham Valley Road, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 4 1 2 $489,000

Enjoy the serenity in this 4 bedroom brick home featuring a dining/kitchen combination, separate lounge with fireplace, ceiling fans and fully ducted...

RENOVATING OPPORTUNITY

74 Randwick Road, Monkland 4570

House 2 1 AUCTION

Acting under instructions of the Court Appointed Trustees for sale we would like to submit 74 Randwick Road, Monkland to Public Auction on 15th July 2017 at 3pm...

MOTIVATED SELLER - MUST BE SOLD

98 Stumm Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $245,000

With a motivated seller this property won't last long. Located at 98 Stumm Rd, Southside this home offers: - In town living with the benefit of a quiet...

THIS MUST BE SEEN! PUT ON YOUR LIST!

26 Plowman Road, Canina 4570

House 3 2 7 CONTACT AGENT

If you only look at one property, you must take a look at this!! Picture perfect, absolutely immaculate and situated on a beautiful undulating 10 acres. Situated...

life really was meant 2 be easy!

249 Arborsixteen Road, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 1 $205,000!

Looking for just a nice clean simple stress-free property with some space and privacy in the country, away from the bright city lights then look no further! There...

LOOKING FOR PEACE AND QUIET?

146 Arborcrescent Road, Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 2 $190,000

Established between the trees, this well-presented block home has so much to offer and is just what you have been looking for. This spacious one bedroom home...

LOOK AT THAT PRICE

1 Edwards Road, Woolooga 4570

House 3 1 2 $175,000

Take a step inside and you will be amazed at what this property has to offer. Situated in Woolooga this property is well-presented and maintained. As you enter...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly