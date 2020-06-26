UPDATE: Mayor ’expects council to stick by staff agreement’

Mayor Glen Hartwig says the council must stick to requirements in its enterprise agreement with staff following yesterday’s QIRC ruling on a dispute over potential job cuts.

UPDATED 4PM: GYMPIE council’s acting CEO and Mayor said they will work within all requirements when it comes to job cuts following yesterday’s decision by the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission.

The QIRC has ordered a halt on any steps towards making jobs redundant following an urgent hearing yesterday afternoon.

Mayor Glen Hartwig says the council’s agreement with staff “is specific about what must be done” when it comes to any job cuts within the organisation.

Acting CEO Pauline Gordon yesterday said the council “will work with staff and the unions to ensure the consultation process meets the requirements of the certified agreement”.

Mayor Glen Hartwig said it was the council’s responsibility to abide by staff agreements.

“There’s regulations, there’s a process that the bureaucracy of the council should adhere to,” Cr Hartwig said.

“The EB (enterprise bargaining) agreement is specific about what must be done.

“The expectation of council is the administration follows the conditions of that agreement.”

EARLIER: THE State’s industrial commission has halted potential job cuts and Gympie Regional Council amid claims it has “flagrantly” breached its enterprise agreement with staff.

The Queensland Industrial Relations Commission yesterday asked the council to cease taking any steps which may lead to redundancies.

The decision was made following an urgent hearing with QIRC.

The council has flagged possible job cuts as it tries to dig its budget out of deficit.

Acting CEO Pauline Gordon and Mayor Glen Hartwig have been asked for comment.

The Services Union has gone in to bat for Gympie Regional Council staff facing job cuts. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times

In a statement released early yesterday the Services Union said this dispute was “triggered by council’s failure to consult over redundancies and other significant workplace changes”.

“Not only is this a flagrant breach of the provisions of the Certified Agreement but it is also directly at odds with what the acting Chief Executive Officer told all employees last week in relation to how things would unfold,” it alleged.

“However, yesterday (Wednesday) the acting CEO advised staff of several impending redundancies.

“These actions by the acting CEO completely disregard the commitments given to staff and the Services Union (at a meeting on Monday and in writing).

“This is a very serious matter.”

The Services Union says the actions by acting CEO Pauline Gordon “disregard” commitments made to staf and the union.

The QIRC’s order recommended the council “cease taking any further steps, whatsoever, to advise employees that their positions are at risk of being made redundant or are redundant; cease taking any further steps, whatsoever, leading to or resulting in any employee’s position being made redundant; and cease taking any step, whatsoever, to terminate the employment of any employee because of the redundancy of their position”.

The Union said the council has agreed to pause the redundancy process, consult with the union and comply with the Certified Agreement.

A meeting between the union and the council is set for next Monday.