UPDATE: Man suffers significant injury in ATV rollover

The man’s arm was trapped uner the ATV when it rolled.

UPDATE 4.15PM: A man in his 60s has been flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital after he suffered “significant” injuries when his all-terrain vehicle rolled over at Bollier property Sunday morning.

An RACQ LIfeFlight spokesman said the man’s arm was pinned under the machine during the accident, which happened on a private property just before 9.15am.

He was flown to Brisbane in a stable condition.

Paramedics were called out just before 9.15am Sunday morning.

EARLIER 10AM: Paramedics are treating a man for head and arm injuries he suffered in an accident on a rural property at Bollier on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the private property just before 9.15am.

The man, in his 60s, was reportedly driving on the property when his Polaris all-terrain vehicle rolled.

The LifeFlight rescue helicopter has been called to the scene.

