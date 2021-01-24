Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man’s arm was trapped uner the ATV when it rolled.
The man’s arm was trapped uner the ATV when it rolled.
News

UPDATE: Man suffers significant injury in ATV rollover

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
24th Jan 2021 10:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 4.15PM: A man in his 60s has been flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital after he suffered “significant” injuries when his all-terrain vehicle rolled over at Bollier property Sunday morning.

An RACQ LIfeFlight spokesman said the man’s arm was pinned under the machine during the accident, which happened on a private property just before 9.15am.

He was flown to Brisbane in a stable condition.

Paramedics were called out just before 9.15am Sunday morning.
Paramedics were called out just before 9.15am Sunday morning.

EARLIER 10AM: Paramedics are treating a man for head and arm injuries he suffered in an accident on a rural property at Bollier on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the private property just before 9.15am.

The man, in his 60s, was reportedly driving on the property when his Polaris all-terrain vehicle rolled.

The LifeFlight rescue helicopter has been called to the scene.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

ambulances bollier gympie crash mary valley mary valley crashes
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        O’Brien: ‘We are all a part of Australia’s story’

        Premium Content O’Brien: ‘We are all a part of Australia’s story’

        News Wide Bay MP shares message of unity and mutual respect from all ahead of January 26.

        Former Newman MP’s suicide shock as new love revealed

        Premium Content Former Newman MP’s suicide shock as new love revealed

        Politics Former Newman Government MP’s suicide shock as new love revealed

        Pomona motorbike crash sends one person to Coast hospital

        Premium Content Pomona motorbike crash sends one person to Coast hospital

        News The crash follows another at Woolooga earlier this morning.

        Young woman hurt in early morning Woolooga crash

        Premium Content Young woman hurt in early morning Woolooga crash

        News Paramedics were dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Brooweena...