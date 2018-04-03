Menu
Emergency services on the scene of an All Terrain Vehicle crash at North Deep Creek.
Breaking

Update: Man stable at scene of farm accident near Gympie

Shelley Strachan
by
3rd Apr 2018 4:11 PM

UPDATE: A middle aged man is stable and on his way to hospital for assessment of possible spinal injuries after the all terrain farm vehicle he was driving careened down a steep hill at North Deep Creek.

The accident is believed to have occurred when the man, the sole occupant, was trying to reverse the four wheel vehicle down the embankment to remove excess dirt.

He has lost control of the vehicle on the steep slope and it has gone down the hill and into a tree.

The man was assessed and treated at the scene for possible spinal and head injuries, and will be further assessed at Gympie Hospital.

EARLIER:

AMBULANCE crews are on the scene of what is believed to be a potentially serious accident in steep terrain on a private property near Gympie.

The accident occurred about 3.30pm and a man who was driving all terrain farm vehicle is being assessed and treated at the scene of the North Deep Creek property about 10km north-east of Gympie.

Emergency services on the scene of an All Terrain Vehicle crash at North Deep Creek.
The vehicle is reported to have rolled down an embankment and come to rest against a tree.

The man has minor injuries but could be taken to hospital as a precaution with possible spinal and head injuries.

