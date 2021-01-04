UPDATE: Man seriously injured after being pinned under mower

A man has had to be freed by firefighters after he was trapped under his ride-on lawnmower when it rolled into a ditch at Carters Ridge.

A man has had to be freed by firefighters after he was trapped under his ride-on lawnmower when it rolled into a ditch at Carters Ridge.

UPDATE 4.15PM: A man has been flown to hospital with serious injuries after his ride-on lawnmower rolled into a ditch and pinned him to the ground.

The man, in his 70s, was using the mower on a private property when he lost control about midday on Monday.

It rolled into a ditch and he was pinned beneath it.

He was reportedly found some time later by a neighbour.

The man was freed by fireys and treated by paramedics for serious lower body injuries before being airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency crews work to free the man.

EARLIER 12PM: Emergency crews are working to free a man at Carters Ridge after he became trapped under a ride-on lawnmower on Monday morning.

Paramedics, police and fireys were all called to the Monarch Rd property about 11.30am, amid reports the man’s legs were trapped under the mower.

Two firefighting crews were working to free him, but a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman could not confirm what injuries the man suffered.

The Lifeflight helicopter has been called in to airlift him from the property.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS