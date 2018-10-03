Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service are rushing to the scene of an accident at Glastonbury this afternoon.
Queensland Ambulance Service are rushing to the scene of an accident at Glastonbury this afternoon. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO
News

UPDATE: Man receives minor injuries at Glastonbury accident

by Donna Jones
3rd Oct 2018 6:07 PM

UPDATE: A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman has confirmed that a man received a laceration to his forward after an accident at Glastonbury this afternoon.

She said the patient refused transportation but was unable to provide any further details regarding the vehicles involved and the age of the patient.

EARLIER: A 'CYCLIST' is conscious and breathing according to Police and Ambulance Spokesmen this evening after an accident with a truck.

Police and ambulance units are rushing to the scene at the intersection of the Gympie/Woolooga Rd and Glastonbury Creek Rd in Glastonbury.

Neither spokesman was able to confirm the type of truck nor if the cyclist was on a bicycle or motorbike.

The accident was reported at around 5.50pm.

More news on the story as it comes to hand.

bike accident crash gympie region motorcycle accident trafffic accident truck accident
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    WARNING: Counterfeit money passed in Mary Street

    premium_icon WARNING: Counterfeit money passed in Mary Street

    News Police have warned residents to be on the lookout

    • 3rd Oct 2018 6:07 PM
    BREAKING: Car crash at Wolvi

    BREAKING: Car crash at Wolvi

    News Emergency crews are on scene of a single vehicle crash near Gympie.

    Car ablaze at popular beach campground

    Car ablaze at popular beach campground

    News A burnt out car has caused a spectacle for holidaymakers

    Injured motorist taken to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

    Injured motorist taken to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

    Breaking Emergency services are on their way to the scene

    Local Partners