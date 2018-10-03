UPDATE: Man receives minor injuries at Glastonbury accident

Queensland Ambulance Service are rushing to the scene of an accident at Glastonbury this afternoon.

UPDATE: A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman has confirmed that a man received a laceration to his forward after an accident at Glastonbury this afternoon.

She said the patient refused transportation but was unable to provide any further details regarding the vehicles involved and the age of the patient.

EARLIER: A 'CYCLIST' is conscious and breathing according to Police and Ambulance Spokesmen this evening after an accident with a truck.

Police and ambulance units are rushing to the scene at the intersection of the Gympie/Woolooga Rd and Glastonbury Creek Rd in Glastonbury.

Neither spokesman was able to confirm the type of truck nor if the cyclist was on a bicycle or motorbike.

The accident was reported at around 5.50pm.

More news on the story as it comes to hand.