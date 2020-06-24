UPDATE: Man in serious condition after horror tractor crash

UPDATE

A VETERAN man was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition after sustaining multiple injuries in a tractor crash yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 2:24pm and began treating the patient, believed to be in his 70s.

A rescue helicopter was soon tasked to the scene, and eventually flew the man to hospital.

EARLIER

A RESCUE helicopter is on scene and paramedics are treating a man in a serious condition following a tractor rollover at Veteran this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 2:24pm and are treating the patient, believed to be in his 70s, for multiple injuries.

More to follow.