UPDATE: Man in serious condition after horror tractor crash

JOSH PRESTON
Maddie Manwaring
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com,
24th Jun 2020 5:48 PM
Subscriber only

UPDATE

A VETERAN man was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition after sustaining multiple injuries in a tractor crash yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 2:24pm and began treating the patient, believed to be in his 70s.

A rescue helicopter was soon tasked to the scene, and eventually flew the man to hospital.

EARLIER

A RESCUE helicopter is on scene and paramedics are treating a man in a serious condition following a tractor rollover at Veteran this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 2:24pm and are treating the patient, believed to be in his 70s, for multiple injuries.

More to follow.

emergency services qas queensland ambulance service rescue chopper serious condition tractor rollover veteran
