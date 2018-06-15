Menu
A male truck driver was taken to Kingaroy Hospital after crashing into trees at Kinbombi.
News

UPDATE: Man hospitalised after highway truck crash

JOSH PRESTON
by
15th Jun 2018 12:40 PM

UPATE 12:00pm

A QAS Media spokesperson confirmed a male truck driver was taken to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition after his truck veered off the Wide Bay Highway and crashed into trees near Kinbombi this morning.

The spokesperson also confirmed the truck was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

The man had earlier received treatment for minor injuries at the scene.

This crash occurred at around 7:04am.

BREAKING 7:40am

A MALE truck driver is receiving treatment for minor injuries after his truck slammed into trees off the Wide Bay Highway near Kinbombi.

The incident happened at approximately 7:04am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesperson said the man was the sole occupant of the truck when it veered off the highway.

The spokesperson said it appeared the truck was the only vehicle involved in the incident and it was unclear whether or not the man would be taken to hospital.

More to come.

Gympie Times

