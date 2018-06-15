UPDATE: Man hospitalised after highway truck crash

A male truck driver was taken to Kingaroy Hospital after crashing into trees at Kinbombi.

UPATE 12:00pm

A QAS Media spokesperson confirmed a male truck driver was taken to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition after his truck veered off the Wide Bay Highway and crashed into trees near Kinbombi this morning.

The spokesperson also confirmed the truck was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

The man had earlier received treatment for minor injuries at the scene.

This crash occurred at around 7:04am.

BREAKING 7:40am

