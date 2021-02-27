Menu
A man has died after reportedly suffering a medical episode and crashing into a tree at Cooloola Cove this morning. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

UPDATE: Man dies after medical episode caused Cooloola crash

JOSH PRESTON
27th Feb 2021 5:42 PM
UPDATE 5pm

A man has died after suffering a medical episode that caused a tragic crash at Cooloola Cove in the Gympie region late Saturday morning.

Police confirmed a report was being prepared for the coroner after the crash on Endeavour Drive at about 10.48am.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and worked on the man, who was originally in a critical condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

BREAKING 12:30pm

Emergency service crews have rushed to the scene of a major car crash at Cooloola Cove, where one person is in a critical condition.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were dispatched to the scene after the crash was reported on Endeavour Drive at about 10.48am.

The incident has been described as a car slamming into a tree.

It’s unclear at this stage whether the patient has been taken on to hospital.

More to come.

