UPDATE: Man dies after medical episode caused Cooloola crash
UPDATE 5pm
A man has died after suffering a medical episode that caused a tragic crash at Cooloola Cove in the Gympie region late Saturday morning.
Police confirmed a report was being prepared for the coroner after the crash on Endeavour Drive at about 10.48am.
Paramedics rushed to the scene and worked on the man, who was originally in a critical condition.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
BREAKING 12:30pm
Emergency service crews have rushed to the scene of a major car crash at Cooloola Cove, where one person is in a critical condition.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were dispatched to the scene after the crash was reported on Endeavour Drive at about 10.48am.
The incident has been described as a car slamming into a tree.
It’s unclear at this stage whether the patient has been taken on to hospital.
More to come.