Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Photo: Zizi Averill.
Photo: Zizi Averill.
News

UPDATE: Man dies after Leichhardt Hwy rollover

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@apn.com.au
20th Jul 2020 6:40 PM | Updated: 21st Jul 2020 6:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 6.30PM:

A man has died after a single vehicle traffic crash on the Leichardt Highway.

The crash happened 15km north of the township of Taroom on Monday afternoon, July 20.

Preliminary inquiries suggest just after 2pm the roadtrain the man was driving left the carriageway for an unknown reason and rolled.

Sadly, the man died at the scene.

There remain some delays to the Leichhardt Highway with diversions in place.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

Community Newsletter SignUp

EARLIER: 

EMERGENCY services are on scene at a serious truck rollover north of Taroom that has closed the Leichhardt Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the rollover occurred at 2.27pm on July 20.

"Paramedics have assessed one patient," he said.

The rollover occurred about 15km north of Taroom, on the way to Banana, according to a Queensland Police Service spokesman.

"It does look quite serious," the spokesman said.

More to come...

death editors picks fatal crash leichardt highway

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Gympie man indecently dealt with a child

        premium_icon NAMED: Gympie man indecently dealt with a child

        News The 44-year-old pleaded guilty in Gympie District Court on Monday

        Gympie mum, 45, tries to take weapon into Supreme Court

        premium_icon Gympie mum, 45, tries to take weapon into Supreme Court

        News The mother of five had confiscated it off her son and said she forgot it was in her...

        39yo drink driver crashes head-on into tree, writes car off

        premium_icon 39yo drink driver crashes head-on into tree, writes car off

        News A Gympie court has heard how the man, already on a suspended jail sentence, was...

        Daughter’s moving tribute to Dad who was ‘deeply loved’

        premium_icon Daughter’s moving tribute to Dad who was ‘deeply loved’

        News He was a twin who grew up in back streets of Sydney, lived an extraordinary life...