Police confirmed a
Police confirmed a "non-suspicious incident" took place at an East Deep Creek workplace last night.
UPDATE: Man critical after workplace ‘incident’ near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
14th May 2020 4:38 PM
POLICE have confirmed a “non-suspicious incident” at East Deep Creek last night left a man in a critical condition.

The incident reportedly happened at an East Deep Creek business just after 7pm Wednesday night.

He was transported to Gympie Hospital, but no update on his condition has been given.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said while the incident occurred at a workplace, police were not treating it specifically as a “workplace incident”.

