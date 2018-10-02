UPDATE: Man airlifted to hospital after Gympie crash
UPDATE
The latest QAS social media update said the man was being transported by helicopter to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
UPDATE 4:45pm
A QAS update said the man involved in the Traveston crash has been extricated and is now in a serious but stable condition.
A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.
A spokesman said paramedics were helping to prepare him for aerial transport to hospital.
BREAKING 4:10pm
AN ELDERLY man is in a serious condition and remains trapped inside his car after it rolled at Traveston this afternoon.
Paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene at approximately 3:42pm to reports of a single vehicle rollover on Traveston Rd and found the vehicle on its side off the side of the road.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a helicopter had also been called to the scene as crews work to free the man.
The spokesman said the man was suffering from chest injuries sustained in the crash.
A reporter at the scene said a second patient, a female, has been taken to hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.
This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.