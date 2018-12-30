Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATAL: A man, 66, has died at the scene of a rollover crash north of Goomeri.
FATAL: A man, 66, has died at the scene of a rollover crash north of Goomeri. David Nielsen
News

UPDATE: Man, 66, dies in horror rollover north of Goomeri

Arthur Gorrie
by
30th Dec 2018 5:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, 66, has died at the scene of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of the Burnett Highway and Neeavie Road, north of Goomeri, this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance service spokesman said the crash occurred about 1.44pm.

A vehicle is believed to have rolled and a woman, 60, has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition, the spokesman said.

She suffered shoulder and facial injuries.

A second occupant, a male patient, suffered leg and facial injuries.

"He was assessed at the scene as being in a critical condition, but was not transported from the scene” he said.

Gympie police confirmed at 5.30pm that the man had died.

A spokesman said communications difficulties associated with distance and terrain had meant full details were not available earlier.

...

A MALE of unknown age is believed to have died at the scene of a single vehicle crash near the Burnett Highway and Neeavie Road, north of Goomeri.

A Queensland Ambulance service spokesman said the crash occurred about 1.44pm on Sunday.

A vehicle is believed to have rolled and a woman has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition, the spokesman said.

She suffered shoulder and facial injuries.

A second occupant, a male patient, suffered leg and facial injuries.

"He was assessed at the scene as being in a critical condition,” he said.

But the man was not transported by ambulance from the scene, he said.

Gympie police said they were experiencing communications difficulties because of the location and had not been able to obtain details by late afternoon.

ambulance burnett highway crash crash neeavie rd police rescue chopper
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    No cyclone here: latest holiday weather, Rainbow to Imbil

    premium_icon No cyclone here: latest holiday weather, Rainbow to Imbil

    Your Story Hot but pleasant conditions bring big crowds to our favourite spots, especially the beach

    14 Gympie cartoons from 2018 to make you laugh

    premium_icon 14 Gympie cartoons from 2018 to make you laugh

    News Gympie's best cartoons from 2018 to make you laugh.

    OPINION: 'Silent majority scared of getting beaten up'

    premium_icon OPINION: 'Silent majority scared of getting beaten up'

    News 'Most activists I know are just as one-eyed as the rest of us'

    OPINION: The new ALP is unrecognisable

    premium_icon OPINION: The new ALP is unrecognisable

    News 'How do our political parties and leaders no longer represent us?'

    Local Partners