VIDEO: Watch stranded bus retrieved after major operation

STRANDED: The Fraser Explorer Bus and the plane were bogged on Fraser Island yesterday.

UPDATE 11:30am: Rainbow Beach Recovery, Repairs and Services have retrieved the stranded bus on Fraser Island.

Watch the footage below attained by Fifty Shades of Fraser Island.

EARLIER 10:30am: Rainbow Beach Recovery, Repairs and Services are currently attending Fraser Island, working towards saving the stranded bus.

The company towing the bus told the ABC Wide Bay this morning they are bringing a hook truck and excavator over from the mainland.

"When we get there we'll have a bit of a dig around the bus where it sunk into the sand and we'll pull it out," Mr Hayes said.

He said it could take up to six hours to pull the bus free.

Mr Hayes said the area is quite "unpredictable."

"The sand conditions change every day, you think its all good and you'll drive into a piece of beach where it's very soft and just get bogged," he said.

The bus was not damaged in the gentle seas. Concern lingers whether or not the salt water will damage the boat.

EARLIER: THE perils of the beach and high tide has claimed another victim on Fraser Island with a plane and bus becoming bogged yesterday.

According to Fraser Island Taxi Service, the plane went for a swim, when all of a sudden it became bogged.

"We were just driving up the beach last night and saw the bus in the waves, nobody was around it was all on its lonesome just sitting in the waves," the company said.

Arriving to the rescue was the Fraser Explorer Tour bus who tried to help the stranded plane.

The Fraser Explorer Bus stranded at sea on Fraser Island yesterday. Brogan Rhys

In an unfortunate twist, the bus was swept out to sea.

The photos were published on the Fraser Island Taxi Service facebook page, with some describing what they witnessed.

One person commented "a plane went for a swim (don't know the details on why/how got there), Shayne had to tow the plane out but not before the bus tried to get it out first, hence why he is in there."

AFTERMATH: The Fraser Explorer Tour bus swept out to sea. No one was on board when it happened. Fraser Island Taxi Service

The post has been shared more than 866 times with over 903 comments in less than 12 hours.