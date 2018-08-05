UPDATE: Lucky escape from Inskip crash
UPDATE: 4:55pm
A QAS spokeswoman said no patients required hospital transport from the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Inskip Point Road earlier this afternoon.
BREAKING 3:45pm
A SINGLE vehicle crash at Inskip Point has kept emergency service crews busy this afternoon.
Fire crews responded to reports of a car crashing into a tree on Inskip Point Road at 3:41pm.
RELATED STORIES
- UPDATE: QFES warns of smoke danger after Lower Wonga blaze
- Man hospitalised after overnight crash near Gympie
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there had been no entrapments as a result of the crash, but there were reports of a 7-year-old occupant sustaining minor seatbelt injuries.
The spokeswoman could not confirm any further details as Ambulance crews were still en route.
More to come.