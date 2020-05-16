Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car has crashed into a Rockhampton home this afternoon.
A car has crashed into a Rockhampton home this afternoon.
Breaking

UPDATE: Lucky escape after car smashes into Rocky home

Kaitlyn Smith
16th May 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 2.30pm: A male patient in his 70s has been transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital after his car crashed into a Norman Gardens residence this afternoon.

He is reportedly in a stable condition and escaped any serious injuries.

No individuals were inside the home at the time of the incident.

 

SIGNIFICANT: A car has smashed into a Norman Gardens home this afternoon.
SIGNIFICANT: A car has smashed into a Norman Gardens home this afternoon.

 

 

INITIAL, 12.30pm: Emergency services are attending the scene after reports a car has crashed into a house on Farm St in Rockhampton.

The incident occurred around 12.15pm after a 70-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle.

It is believed the man was travelling through a roundabout before he lost control and crashed into the garage of the Norman Gardens home.

 

A car has crashed into a Rockhampton home this afternoon.
A car has crashed into a Rockhampton home this afternoon.

 

Significant structural damage has been reported.

QAS and QFS are on site.

It is understood the male patient is in a stable condition and will be transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

No individuals were inside the home at the time of the incident.

More Stories

traffic accidents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds turn out to support Gympie’s ‘No Show Friday’

        premium_icon Hundreds turn out to support Gympie’s ‘No Show Friday’

        News Idea drummed up by two Gympie businesses brings a smile to local faces in tough times.

        Gympie golfers keen for first stroke play event since virus

        premium_icon Gympie golfers keen for first stroke play event since virus

        News Qualifiers will be decided for the annual Bridgestone Match Play championships this...

        Two hospitalised after crash on tight hinterland road

        premium_icon Two hospitalised after crash on tight hinterland road

        News Two hospitalised after two-vehicle crash on Hunchy Rd this morning

        $900k state lawsuit against boat builder sinks

        premium_icon $900k state lawsuit against boat builder sinks

        Business Government drops $900,000 lawsuit against boat builder