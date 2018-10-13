Menu
The Mary River facing north from Kidd Bridge on Saturday morning.
The Mary River facing north from Kidd Bridge on Saturday morning.
UPDATE: Latest status on Gympie flood watch

JOSH PRESTON
by
13th Oct 2018 12:27 PM

UPDATE 11:45am

GYMPIE TO GLADSTONE ON FLOOD WATCH

THE Bureau of Meteorology have announced rises above the minor flood level across the Flood Watch area - which includes the Mary River - are "no longer expected”.

The latest BoM update issued a Flood Watch Number 2 after "up to 150 mm of rainfall (was) recorded across the Flood Watch area in the past 24 hours, which has caused small river level rises across some catchments”.

The Mary River facing north from Kidd Bridge on Saturday morning.


"Further localised rainfall is possible during Saturday but not expected to produce river level rises above the minor flood level,” the statement said.

Flooding is no longer expected in the following catchments: Dawson and Don Rivers, Calliope River, Boyne River, Baffle Creek, Kolan River, Burnett River, Burrum and Cherwell Rivers, Mary River, Noosa River, and Sunshine Coast Rivers and Creeks.

The update said no further watches will be issued for this particular event.

A creek at The Dawn.


The Mary River at Gympie was reported at a height of 2.69m and still rising as at 6:51am, which was still 7.21m below the bridge.

Cooroora Ck at Pomona (Subway Av) was 0.15m above the road and falling at 11:27am, and Six Mile Ck at Lake MacDonald Dam was 0.47m above the spillway at 11:33am.

Minor flooding was reported at Six Mile Creek at Lake MacDonald Dr at 10:58am, but the 4.05m water level was falling.

44.6mm of rain was reported in the Gympie gauge through 9am on October 12, an equalling the monthly peak.

For all the latest river heights see www.bom.gov.au/cgi-bin/wrap_fwo.pl?IDQ60287.html#mary

