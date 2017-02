SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH: Nothing to see when police arrive at Wide Bay Hwy scene

UPDATE:

THE driver involved in a reported single vehicle crash on the Wide Bay Hwy near Kilkivan this afternoon appears to have driven from the scene without serious injury, according to police.

The vehicle was not longer there when police arrived at the crash scene, about5 15km east if Kilkivan.

The crash was reported to authorities at 2.34pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there had been no transport from the scene to hospital.