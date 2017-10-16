UPDATE: Large-scale search for man in Gympie flood waters

Missing in flood water : A large-scale search is taking place at Eel Creek, where a man was swept away in flood waters.

UPDATE 11pm:

A MAN missing in Mary's Creek near Gympie was trying to rescue his car from flood water when he was swept away, police believe.

"Preliminary information indicates the 67-year-old and his wife were travelling along Marys Creek Rd about 6.50pm when they stopped at a flooded causeway, exiting the vehicle," a police spokesman said.

"It is believed the man re-entered the car in an attempt to remove it from the causeway when it was swept away."

Police and swift water rescue personnel are continuing their search for the man and the vehicle.

His wife was not physically injured.

UPDATE 10.30pm:A LARGE-SCALE rescue operation is under way to find a man missing in flood water south west of Gympie.

Members of the swift water rescue team, SES and Queensland Fire and Rescue Emergency Services are wading through water in search of a vehicle, believed to be occupied by a man in his 60s, that was swept off a Mary's Creek Rd causeway into Eel Creek about 7pm.

QFRES Inspector Kent Mayne said the large-scale operation involved 16 QFRES officers, four swift water rescue personnel, seven SES workers and Queensland police officers.

The search is believed to be stretching over several hundred metres of waterway along the creek, that is not rising but still moving swiftly.

Insp Mayne said the mission was likely to take some time.

Emergency workers are using portable flood lights and hand held torches to aid the search.

Swift water rescue team is on the scene at a Mary's Creek farm where a car has been swept away in flash flooding. Tom Daunt

UPDATE 8.45pm: QUEENSLAND Fire and Rescue Service officers, swift water operators and SES officers have entered the water to search for a man missing in flood waters at Mary's Creek.

They have expanded their search to the banks of a fast-flowing creek at Mary's Creek in an attempt to locate what is believed a four wheel drive the man, thought to be in his 60s, was in when it was swept from a crossing.

8.15pm: EMERGENCY services are on the scene at Mary's Creek after a vehicle was swept away in flash flood waters on a farm tonight.

Swift water rescue operators from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are currently preparing to deploy into the fast moving flood water in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

It is believed the occupant of the vehicle is a man in his 60s.

The car was reportedly washed off Mary's Creek bridge, south west of Gympie about 7pm tonight.

The incident is still unfolding.

