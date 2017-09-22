UPDATE: Severe storm warning cancelled for Gympie region

UPDATE: FRIDAY 4:20pm:

THE BoM has now cancelled the earlier severe storm warning it issued relating to the Gympie region, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay.

The update issued at 4.10pm said:

Thunderstorms are continuing over southeast Queensland, but they are no longer expected to be severe. The severe thunderstorm warning is CANCELLED.

The situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.

UPDATE FRIDAY 2.45pm:

DAMAGING winds and large hailstones are threatening part of the Gympie region.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of South-east Queensland including Imbil at 2.20pm.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 2:25 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Gatton, Imbil, and northeast of Kilcoy.

These thunderstorms are moving towards the northeast to southeast. They are forecast to affect Mount Beerwah, Peachester and Imbil by 2:55 pm and Highvale, Beerburrum and Beerwah by 3:25 pm.

Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely.

Small hail has occurred at Crows Nest and Gatton.

Satellite image showing a severe thunderstorm moving towards the Gympie region at 2.25pm Friday. Contributed

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

UPDATE FRIDAY 7.30am:

THE right ingredients are still at play for a severe electrical storm to develop in the Gympie region this afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed.

While BoM meteorologist Aditi Sharan said it was hard to estimate the details of the storm before it had formed she said the southern part of Capricornia, Wide Bay and the South East Coast were in the path at this stage.

"An upper level trough is causing instability in the atmosphere, which has the ingredients to form a severe storm," she said this morning.

SCORCHER: Temperature forecast for Monday, when Gympie's temperature is predicted to soar 10 degrees above average. Contributed

The storm is still expected to bring gusts that could reach 90kmh and above where it hits, Ms Sharan said, but will provide close to no relief to those desperately waiting for rain.

"There is not much precipitation expected from it," Ms Sharan said, warning that lightning could be a problem.

While there was no official warning of the storm yet, Ms Sharan said the BoM may issue a severe thunder storm warning later today.

SIZZLING: Gympie is in for a week of extreme heat - with top temperatures forecast above 30 degrees for the next seven days. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Temperatures of 30 -35 degrees are still predicted to deliver a scorching blow over the next week.

Tomorrow is forecast to reach 33 degrees, Sunday 34 with the heat expected to peak on Monday and Tuesday at 35 degrees.

"There is a build up of a hot air mass due to the north westerly winds blowing off Queensland," Ms Sharan said.

"It's going to keep getting warmer."

THURSDAY:

"STAY indoors and secure anything that could fly away."

That's the advice from the Bureau of Meteorology ahead of a severe thunder storm heading for the Gympie region tomorrow predicted to bring high intensity winds, thunder, lightening but little rain.

"We could get above 90kmh gusts around the whole Gympie area," BoM forecaster Aditi Sharan said of the storm expected to lash the region in the afternoon.

"Wind gusts of around 90-100kmh are strong enough to break large branches off trees, blow over some signs and remove roofing tiles," the BoM Storm Spotters' Handbook warns.

STORM VICTIM: The last severe storm in Gympie had a disastrous outcome for the iconic poinciana tree outside St Patrick's Church in December last year. Contributed

The storm will mark the beginning of a low-intensity heat wave in the Gympie region - one that is predicted to deliver at least six days of summer scorching temperatures with tops of 35 degrees and more.

Day time temperatures are likely to reach 30 degrees tomorrow, 33 on Saturday, 35 on Sunday and a sizzling 36 on Monday shooting the temperature 10 degrees above the average for this time of year.

"It should be a shock," the forecaster said, "coming in from a cooler season."

Ms Sharan said the extreme blast of heat and wind head for the state can be blamed on a trough moving into south west Queensland turning the winds north westerly ahead of it.

"Temperatures are going to be the hottest since summer for large areas of NSW and Queensland," Sky News' Tristan Myers said.

"It is unusual for these temperatures to be this warm this early."

HEAT WAVE: Temperatures will soar over the next seven days. Forecast courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

"It's looking ugly," Queensland based weather service Higgins Storm Chasing said.

"The forecast will be overrun with extreme heat during the weekend and into early next week."

Winds are likely to remain between 15 and 25kmh in the Gympie region for the rest of the weekend and early next week alongside the heat.

A softer thunder storm is also on the cards for later today.

WEEKEND TEMPS AROUND THE STATE

Your maximum weekend temp will be:

QLD:

Gympie: Sat 33, Sun 35

Bundaberg: Sat 29, Sun 30

Cooktown: Sat 29, Sun 29

Emerald: Sat 36, Sun 38

Gatton: Sat 35, Sun 38

Gladstone: Sat 29, Sun 29

Hervey Bay: Sat 26, Sun 27

Ipswich: Sat 35, Sun 38

Mackay: Sat 28, Sun 29

Maroochydore: Sat 30, Sun 32

Maryborough: Sat 30, Sun 31

Noosa: Sat 30, Sun 32

Nambour: Sat 32, Sun 35

Rockhampton: Sat 33, Sun 34

Roma: Sat 37, Sun 38

Toowoomba: Sat 32, Sun 33

Warwick: Sat 33, Sun 34