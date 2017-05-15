Update: Land rights protest at Gympie District Court

LAND RIGHTS CHARGE: Gympie region Aboriginal land rights campaigner Wit-boooka (who is charged under his registered name Gary Tomlinson, second from left) with supporters Sunrise Blossom (Dawn Tomlinson, left), Merv Tomlinson, Peter Stuart and Dawn Johnson outside Gympie District Court.

GYMPIE Aboriginal land rights activist Wit-boooka, who has labelled as imposters the Aboriginal elders recognised by white law in the Gympie area, has carried an Aboriginal flag with him into Gympie District Court.

He faces charges of assaulting Gympie Mayor Mick Curran and Gympie Regional Council CEO Bernard Smith and trespassing on council property, which he claims is rightfully Aboriginal land.

The activist, who is charged under his registered name, Gary Tomlinson, wore the Aboriginal flag as a cape as he fronted court.

He had earlier appeared outside the court with supporters and said his group, the Kabi tribe, was the real sovereign Aboriginal authority over the Gympie area and that other Aboriginal groups included elders from other districts who did not legitimately represent his people..

"We are the Bee People,” he said, explaining the native bee emblem on his flag.

Tomlinson and co-accused Diana Patricia Redden-King, of Curra and Bundaberg man Mervyn Tomlinson face charges arising from an alleged invasion of the council's Mary St offices last year.

Ms Redden-King asked Judge Gary Long SC if she could appear under her traditional name , Diana Djaki Widjung.

Judge Long said he they appeared in the court under the names provided to the court.

"Under duress,” Mr Tomlinson said.

Told that police and a previous prosecutor had failed to provide the defendants with information they required for their defence, Judge Long advised them to raise the matter with Crown Prosecutor

Adjourning the case to Wednesday week in Gympie, the judge said he would deal with Ms Redden-King's concerns then and if necessary, he would then adjourn the case to the court's next Gympie sittings.