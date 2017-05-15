26°
News

Update: Land rights protest at Gympie District Court

Arthur Gorrie
| 15th May 2017 3:47 PM
LAND RIGHTS CHARGE: Gympie region Aboriginal land rights campaigner Wit-boooka (who is charged under his registered name Gary Tomlinson, second from left) with supporters Sunrise Blossom (Dawn Tomlinson, left), Merv Tomlinson, Peter Stuart and Dawn Johnson outside Gympie District Court.
LAND RIGHTS CHARGE: Gympie region Aboriginal land rights campaigner Wit-boooka (who is charged under his registered name Gary Tomlinson, second from left) with supporters Sunrise Blossom (Dawn Tomlinson, left), Merv Tomlinson, Peter Stuart and Dawn Johnson outside Gympie District Court. Arthur Gorrie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE Aboriginal land rights activist Wit-boooka, who has labelled as imposters the Aboriginal elders recognised by white law in the Gympie area, has carried an Aboriginal flag with him into Gympie District Court.

He faces charges of assaulting Gympie Mayor Mick Curran and Gympie Regional Council CEO Bernard Smith and trespassing on council property, which he claims is rightfully Aboriginal land.

The activist, who is charged under his registered name, Gary Tomlinson, wore the Aboriginal flag as a cape as he fronted court.

He had earlier appeared outside the court with supporters and said his group, the Kabi tribe, was the real sovereign Aboriginal authority over the Gympie area and that other Aboriginal groups included elders from other districts who did not legitimately represent his people..

"We are the Bee People,” he said, explaining the native bee emblem on his flag.

Tomlinson and co-accused Diana Patricia Redden-King, of Curra and Bundaberg man Mervyn Tomlinson face charges arising from an alleged invasion of the council's Mary St offices last year.

Ms Redden-King asked Judge Gary Long SC if she could appear under her traditional name , Diana Djaki Widjung.

Judge Long said he they appeared in the court under the names provided to the court.

"Under duress,” Mr Tomlinson said.

Told that police and a previous prosecutor had failed to provide the defendants with information they required for their defence, Judge Long advised them to raise the matter with Crown Prosecutor

Adjourning the case to Wednesday week in Gympie, the judge said he would deal with Ms Redden-King's concerns then and if necessary, he would then adjourn the case to the court's next Gympie sittings.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bernard smith ceo ciane patricia redden-king gary tomlinson gympie court gympie regional council kabi land rights mayor mick curran redden-king wit-booka wit-boooka

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

O'Brien: Expose drugged or drunk judges and politicians

O'Brien: Expose drugged or drunk judges and politicians

O'Brien backs talk of drug and alcohol testing for MPs and judges

Cr Stewart urges residents to give bin system a go

Cr Dan Stewart says he is confident most residents who receive the extended wheelie bin service will appreciate the benefits once they are used to the change.

Residents will learn to like wheelie bin system: letter

Amazing horsemanship at Gympie Show

Dan James and Dan Steers are Double Dan Horsemanship

How Rainbow Beach is making itself No 1

THE RISE AND RISE: Mark Beech from Rainbow Ocean Palms Resort and Heatley Gilmore from Rainbow Getaway Holiday Apartments announce Rainbow Beach's publication for New Zealand, called Visit Rainbow Beach.

The rise and rise of Rainbow Beach

Local Partners

Innovation the allen key to mum's own business

WHEN Sunshine Coast mum Kylie Roberts decided it to re-enter the workforce after six years of raising kids, she discovered she'd need more than qualifications.

A much needed step up for Gympie's aged care

The Hibiscus complex at the Cooinda Aged Care Facility.

Cutting edge facilities and intelligent design set Hibiscus apart

This little piggy went to the Show

Meals on Wheels to gain proceeds from the pig races.

Best of the best to jump at the Gympie Show

Australia's top riderS including Cooroy's Billy Raymont will compete in the state titles at this week's Gympie Show.

Australia's top show jumpers at Gympie Show

FMX Kaos ready to hit the heights

MAKE sure you catch at least one performance by FMX Kaos.

Kathy Lette and her best laid plans

Dark humour permeates Kathy Lette's latest novel, Best Laid Plans.

'I'm on the menu': Katy Perry's saucy new film clip

Katy Perry's new music video Bon Appetit had 14 million views on You Tube in 24 hours.

The video starts with Perry, in flesh-coloured swimwear...

Lattanzi’s trainwreck TV interview

Chloe Lattanzi gave a trainwreck interview on The Morning Show this morning.

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter’s train wreck interview.

Gympie Theatre Association to tell region's history

ACTING UP: Young Catherine and James Nash will be appearing in the first of three GTA plays at the Show as part of the G150 celebrations.

Gympie Show performances for local amateur theatre group

Netflix experimenting with price hike for subscribers

Netflix is playing around with the price it charges subscribers

What happened to Hollywood’s leading men?

Johnny Depp

The year of the incredible collapsing Hollywood hunk.

‘Delta, geez’: The Voice viewers shocked by harsh comments

Delta Goodrem was not impressed with an audition on The Voice.

DELTA Goodrem was completely unimpressed by an audition last night.

Rear Open Space

10 Mariposa Place, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land 0 0 $95,000

Your back yard could be as big as you want it as there is a large tract of Council maintained reserve at the rear of this lovely level 1294 m2 block of land which...

QUIET LIVING!

48 Arborthree Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000

No electricity bills! Solar Powered. Modern 3 bedroom home on 6768m2. Furniture and white goods are included. Open plan lounge/dining/kitchen. Two way...

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!

46 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

- Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee - Auction Saturday 27th May at 3pm on Site - Renovate or Remove (Timber House) - Prime 1053m2 gently sloping...

WHAT A POSITION !!

46 Samantha Drive, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 3 'EXPRESSIONS OF...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST INVITED - Five choice acres of rural residential land within minutes to a major shopping centre, 2 great schools and entertainment centre...

VEIWS AT CHATSWORTH

676 Bruce Highway, Chatsworth 4570

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Well built two year old highset home, 3bedrooms with a large full length verandah giving views across Chatsworth. Downstairs is fully concreted with a laundry...

build your dream 2day!

9 Green Drive, Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $60,000!

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! Now all you need to do is build yourself a great house! Owners are reluctantly letting this dream block go. So make...

GOOMERI-GRAZING OR FARMING:

5927 Wide Bay Highway, Goomeri 4601

Rural 5 1 1 $480,000

This property of 163 acres has bitumen highway frontage and is located approx. 5 kilometres from Goomeri. The total area is pasture improved throughout with Blue...

block 2 build the country dream!

100 Rodney Road, Curra 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $85,000!

No seriously that IS THE PRICE and not a typo! What a great opportunity to secure the start of your new country lifestyle. Now all you need to do is build...

MORTGAGEE SALE

25 Moonbrook Road, Lower Wonga 4570

4 3 5 Auction

Escape the rat race with this two storey brick home on 12 hectares (approx. 30 acres) at Lower Wonga suitable for dual living. You can enjoy the amazing 360 degree...

PRIME PIE CREEK PROPERTY

45 Samantha Drive, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 1 3 $440,000

This quality lowset Besser block home has a large front verandah (entertainment area) plus a rear full length verandah. The home has 3 bedrooms, large lounge room...

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!