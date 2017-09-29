UPDATE: Images show car submerged at Tin Can Bay

Looking down on Norman Point with Snapper Creek and the Tin Can Inlet on each side.

Contributed / Jess Milne

UPDATE: Images from by-standers have shown the difficult task police and tow-crews faced when they encountered a completely submerged car at Tin Can Bay yesterday afternoon.

Crews themselves were completely soaked as they entered the water to attach rigging to the vehicle at Crab Creek.

Contributed / Jess Milne

Holidaymakers and families watched nearby as the vehicle was slowly pulled from the water.

Contributed / Jess Milne

Thankfully, QPS Media has reported no one was injured in the incident.

EARLIER: Police are currently working to remove a vehicle from the water at the Crab Creek boat ramp at Tin Can Bay.

According to police media, two people were in the vehicle as it entered the water, but were able to exit the vehicle without getting injured.

More information as it becomes available.