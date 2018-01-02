UPDATE: 'I couldn't stand there and watch my house burn'

Amamoor homeowner Peter Fitzgerald braved the flames to turn off gas bottles that had ignited after being struck by falling powerlines.

UPDATE 5.30PM:

THE quick-thinking, albeit dangerous, actions of a Dagun home-owner saved a major gas fire occurring at a rural property.

Peter Fitzgerald was with mates in a shed at his property when a severe storm struck the region; pelting rain, driving winds and cutting power.

In the frenzy, Mr Fitzgerald noticed the power lines had fallen on two gas cylinders at the back of his house, sparking a fire.

Without hesitation, Mr Fitzgerald crossed the power lines to turn off the cylinders.

"I turned them off, I stepped over the power lines to do it,” he said.

"I couldn't stand there and just watch my house burn.”

The home-owner said, while he did not have a clear view of the storm he judged by the localised devastation and flattened grass banks a small tornado had passed through the region.

A Queensland fire fighter at the scene said he had not come across power lines igniting a fire on gas bottles in his 20 years on the job.

A high voltage 11 000 volt line fallen further up the road was also another one of many down in the region, an Energex spokesman said.

Dagun-Amamoor Rd is cut to all traffic, while trees are down within a five kilometres radius.

Emergency workers are in the region while Energex workers are working to restore power to the at least 290 homes affected across the region.

EARLIER 5PM:

AMAMOOR has copped the brunt of a severe storm that passed through the region earlier this afternoon with trees uprooted, power lines down and banks flattened by tumultuous winds.

Police, fire fighters and ambulance officers rushed to Amamoor Dagun Rd where fallen power lines had reportedly fallen on the roof of a building.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said nobody required treatment at the address, but Energex were assessing the damage.

One witness described the scene as complete mayhem.

More than 290 properties are without power in the Gympie region following the storm, that includes 105 properties at Amamoor, 65 properties at Mothar Mountain and 49 at Dagun.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said there was unconfirmed reports a man was struck by lightning on a property on Wolvi Mountain Rd.

The spokesman said paramedics are on the scene and the man is being assessed but it believed to be stable and unaffected.

More information as it comes to hand.