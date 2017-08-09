UPDATE: Highway re-opens after Kilkivan-Woolooga crash

CRASH SCENE: Two men were injured when this vehicle and trailer flipped off the Wide Bay Hwy on Wednesday afternoon.

THE Wide Bay Hwy has re-opened for normal traffic after being partially closed by a rollover crash in which two men were injured on Wednesday afternoon.

Ambulance and Fire and Emergency Service representatives said the crash occurred shortly after 1pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two men had been transported from the scene, suffering injuries linked to the crash, which involved a blue vehicle of unknown make and model, and a trailer.

Both the car and trailer, which appeared to have been loaded, flipped off the road in the crash.

The crash occurred about 10km east of Kilkivan.

The two men suffered minor injuries.

One, in his 70s had back pain and the other, in his 30s had chest pain when transported to Gympie Hospital from the scene, she said.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the incident occurred not far from the Wide Bay Hwy's intersection with Bauple Woolooga Rd.

Two fire crews attended the scene and left the situation under police control about 3pm.

Police had partially closed the roadway during their investigation and recovery effort but normal operations were restored about mid-afternoon, a spokesman said.