UPDATE: Highway chaos through Gympie eases

Arthur Gorrie

UPDATE: A minor traffic accident involving a car and a boat on a trailer being towed by another car brought Easter highway traffic through Gympie to almost a halt earlier this afternoon.

The accident occurred near Lake Alford about 2.15pm and police had to divert traffic around the scene for about an hour while they removed the boat from the trailer and cleared the scene.

Nobody was injured in the incident. Traffic was flowing again by 3.30pm.\

