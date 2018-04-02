Menu
The boat that caused traffic chaos on the Bruce Highway on Easter Monday afternoon after came off the back of a trailer in a minor accident. Arthur Gorrie
UPDATE: Highway chaos through Gympie eases

JOSH PRESTON
2nd Apr 2018 3:53 PM

UPDATE: A minor traffic accident involving a car and a boat on a trailer being towed by another car brought Easter highway traffic through Gympie to almost a halt earlier this afternoon.

The accident occurred near Lake Alford about 2.15pm and police had to divert traffic around the scene for about an hour while they removed the boat from the trailer and cleared the scene.

Nobody was injured in the incident. Traffic was flowing again by 3.30pm.\

EARLIER:

SOUTHBOUND traffic is at a standstill after a boat reportedly came off a trailer on the Bruce Highway at Gympie.

Motorists are advised to avoid travelling south on the highway.

More to follow.

