UPDATE: Gympie's 1st division Lotto winner still not found

WINNER WINNER: Peter Patrick and Kirsty Clarke from Patrick's Newsagency are thrilled to have sold a first division prize in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw.

UPDATE: The Gympie region winner of $400,000 in Saturday night's Gold Lotto has still not come forward nor been able to be contacted by Gold Lotto.

A Gold Lotto spokesman said several attempts had been made to contact the first division winner by phone - they have a lotto card - but still no luck more than 36 hours after the life-changing draw.

The first division prize pool of $4 million was shared among 10 winners, with one of those winners purchasing their ticket from Patrick's Newsagency in Mary Street.

Peter Patrick, who has owned Patrick's Newsagency for 50 years, said the win was the third first division ticket sold at the shop.

Chloe Hutchins from Patrick's Newsagency is thrilled to have sold a first division prize in Saturday's Gold Lotto draw. 10 lucky winners each won $417, 040.52. DONNA JONES

The last win was quite some time ago, he said.

"It's been a long time. The most we've ever given away was $500,000. That was a Golden Casket win,” he said.

Mr Patrick and his staff are excited about the win, and can't wait to hand over the $417,040.52 prize money.

And with $20 million on offer next Saturday night, the staff are hoping their luck holds for another customer.

The winning numbers for Saturday night were 26, 8, 22, 45, 2, 12 and supplementaries 1 and 38.

