UPDATE: Gympie Target could close or be converted to Kmart

Target, Gympie today. No word on whether the store is one of 167 to be closed or converted to a Kmart, but there is clearly a Clearance Sale going on.

Up to 75 Target stores will close forever and 92 will be converted into Kmarts, according to a shock announcement by Wesfarmers today.

The Gympie store manager said earlier today ago he was unable to comment on the situation and what it might mean for the Goldfields store, which has operated for decades.

However a Target spokesman said an update on the fate of the Gympie store should be available later today.

“During this difficult time, we are committed to supporting our team,” they said.

“Across the Kmart Group we have made a significant effort to avoid store closures and retain our people and for impacted store team members we have the benefit of time to help find alternative employment opportunities. All team members in Target stores scheduled for conversion to Kmart will be offered the opportunity to join the growing Kmart team, for other affected Target team members, we will work with them to identify and offer other redeployment opportunities in Kmart, Catch, Bunnings and Officeworks as these businesses continue to grow.

“We believe that Target has a future as a leading retailer in Australia and we know it is loved by so many, but a number of actions are required to ensure it is fit for purpose in a competitive, challenging and dynamic market, including a smaller number of stores and a stronger online business.”

Many Australian Target fans are in mourning today after parent company Wesfarmers announced up to 167 stores would disappear over the next year.

Under the drastic plan, up to 75 Target stores will be closed down while 92 will be converted into Kmart, which Wesfarmers also owns.

Target, Gympie today with the "clearance" sale sign out the front.

The shock announcement regarding the struggling discount department store chain was made on Friday morning.

The Target store in Gympie in Goldfield's Plaza.

“The actions announced reflect our continued focus on investing in Kmart, a business with a compelling customer offer and strong competitive advantages, while also improving the viability of Target by addressing some of its structural challenges by simplifying the business model,” chief executive Rob Scott said.

A Target spokeswoman told news.com.au in a statement said the decision had been a difficult one.

“The decision to transform the Target store network, and particularly the very difficult decision to close stores, is not one that is made lightly, but one that is necessary to improve the commercial viability of the business and to support the thousands of people we employ,” the spokeswoman said.

“Our number one priority is talking to and supporting our teams. The majority of these changes will occur next year, and we are committed to looking for redeployment opportunities for affected team members in Kmart, Catch and other Wesfarmers businesses, including guaranteeing job offers to all Target team members in converted stores.

“Our team, customers and communities have always been at the heart of everything we do – and that doesn’t change today.”