UPDATE: Gympie region fire brought under control

UPDATE: Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Gympie Woolooga Road and O'Donnell Road, Widgee, a statement from the QFES says.

The fire, which broke out about 3pm, is now contained and is burning within containment lines, it says.

There is no threat to property at this time, however smoke is affecting the surrounding area.

Residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering a respiratory condition. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

EARLIER

