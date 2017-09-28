36°
News

UPDATE: Gympie region fire brought under control

Multiple crews are fighting a grass fire that broke out in the Widgee area about 3pm.
Multiple crews are fighting a grass fire that broke out in the Widgee area about 3pm. Contributed
by Shelley Strachan

UPDATE: Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Gympie Woolooga Road and O'Donnell Road, Widgee, a statement from the QFES says.

The fire, which broke out about 3pm, is now contained and is burning within containment lines, it says.

There is no threat to property at this time, however smoke is affecting the surrounding area.

Residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering a respiratory condition. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

EARLIER

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Gympie Woolooga Rd and O'Donnell Rd, Widgee.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire, which broke out about 3pm.

There is no threat to property at this time, however smoke is affecting the surrounding area.

Residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering a respiratory condition. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions. If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Topics:  breaking news emergency fire widgee

Gympie Times
Guess what this former Gympie principal is up to tomorrow night?

Guess what this former Gympie principal is up to tomorrow...

What do a former principal and a school teacher have in common, besides the obvious? Find out here.

No need for frills

Gympie Times journalist Tom Daunt with the 70 series Toyota Landcruiser.

New Landcruiser has everything you need for a spring getaway

Get ready for Gympie's hottest September day ever

GYMPIE is expected to blow its September record out of the water today when the mercury gets to 39 degrees - almost two full degrees higher than the city's previously hottest September day on record - 37.2 degrees almost 30 years ago.

Predicted 39 degrees will eclipse the record

BREAKING: Car rolls into water at Tin Can Bay

Looking down on Norman Point with Snapper Creek and the Tin Can Inlet on each side.

A nasty way to end a day on the water

Local Partners