A man was killed in a car crash at Wolvi early Thursday morning.

A man was killed in a car crash at Wolvi early Thursday morning. Philippe Coquerand

A MAN has been pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal crash near Gympie early this morning.

The man, 59, died after his car ran off the road and hit a tree in Tagigan Rd, Wolvi, officials said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Emergency service workers, including police, fire brigade and ambulance, rushed to the scene after being called at about 5.30am.

The man was critically injured and was pronounced dead.

Fire, ambulance and police are still on the scene.