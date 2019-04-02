Menu
Police remain outside the Lawrence St units.
UPDATE: Gympie Lawrence St stand-off lasted hours

Shelley Strachan
by
2nd Apr 2019 7:18 AM
Today 7am:

A MAN who was involved in a stand-off with Gympie police officers from a property on Lawrence St yesterday is now receiving health treatment, a Gympie police officer confirmed this morning.

The incident lasted more than seven hours, with the man being taken to hospital about 9.40pm, authorities said.

The man will later be in police custody, a Gympie police officer said, when charges may be laid.

Yesterday:

POLICE and other emergency services remain on the scene of a stand-off with an unarmed man who was creating a disturbance at a group of flats in Lawrence Street, in the heart of Gympie.

Police said they were called to the scene about 2pm after reports of someone making loud noises at one of the units and possibly destroying furniture.

Police are trying to negotiate with the man from outside the building. He poses no threat to anyone else.

