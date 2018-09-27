UPDATE: Gympie in line for 'Outbreak of storms'

FORECAST: Severe storms could strike Gympie again today and tomorrow with the potential for hail, wild winds and heavy rain.

WATCH: Hail hits the Dawn: Hail has hit properties at The Dawn as a storm hit the region.

UPDATE Friday 7.30am:

SEVERE storms could hit Gympie again today and tomorrow following yesterday's late afternoon storm that battered the region with hail, wind and rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts strong activity in the Wide Bay area with the likelihood of showers and storms developing in Gympie.

The storms have the potential to bring large hail and wind, BoM forecaster Gordon Banks said.

Hail at Lake Alford in Gympie on Thursday afternoon. Jack Morton

"It's going to be active again, expect to see showers and thunderstorms developing inland today,” Mr Banks said.

"There is likely to be a reasonable outbreak of thunderstorms on Saturday.

"For today and tomorrow there is the potential for some of those storms to be severe and produce large hail and winds.”

The forecaster said the most likely time storms will hit Gympie was between 6-9pm tonight and late in the evening tomorrow.

"We can't forecast exactly where the cells will be, but they're going to be fairly late through the evening,” he said.

Instability will linger on Sunday, he said, while a southerly change will bring a cool change on Monday.

The storm converging over Gympie that delivered hail, rain and some wild wind late Thursday. Garry Reeves

UPDATE Thursday 5pm:

Reports and photos of large hail have already started filtering through from parts of the Gympie region as a severe storm moves across the district.

The most recent warning from the BoM says severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Gympie, Cherbourg, Rainbow Beach and Tiaro.

Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Southeast Coast district and the warning for this district is CANCELLED.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 8:15 pm.

Big hail at The Dawn. Take cover everyone. frances klein

EARLIER:

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in Gympie over the next several hours.

The warning includes Gympie, Cooroy, Imbil, Rainbow Beach and Tiaro.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.