UPDATE: Gympie, Glen Echo crashes land three in hospital

HIGHWAY CRASH: Two people were taken to hospital after a crash near the Kilkivan/Wide Bay Highway turnoff.

UPDATE 4:15pm

A Queensland Ambulance Service Media spokesperson confirmed two people were taken to Gympie General Hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash just north of Gympie on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 11:30am when a Hyundai sedan, driven by an L-plater, reportedly crashed into the back of a Hyundai SUV near the Kilkivan/Wide Bay Highway turnoff at Bells Bridge.

The two taken to hospital both came from the learner-driven sedan and both had chest pains caused by their seat belts, but their conditions were listed as stable.

The crash involved eight people and four from each vehicle.

The six remaining occupants stayed at the scene while Police, Fire and Ambulance crews investigated.

Another crash saw a 10-year-old boy airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after he fell from his dirt bike at Glen Echo.

The boy complained of drowsiness and felt pain in his head, back and hip after the fall at the Glen Echo Dirt Bike Park.

That crash occurred at approximately 10:45am.

The QAS spokesperson said the boy was also listed as stable.

BREAKING 12:30pm

POLICE say two people have been taken to hospital with "unknown injuries” after a two-vehicle crash on the Wide Bay Highway just north of Gympie at Bells Bridge.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:33am when a Hyundai sedan driven by an L-plater reportedly collided with the back of a Hyundai SUV.

One of the vehicles was travelling southbound and the other was coming out of the Kilkivan turnoff nearby.

A police officer at the scene said the crash "appeared to be a rear-end” but was "not entirely sure” how the incident happened.

The officer said police are yet to speak with either of the drivers.

Two of the four occupants in the learner-driven sedan were taken to hospital, while "at least four” from the SUV remained at the scene with the other two occupants of the sedan.

Traffic at the scene was relatively clear in both lanes by 12:45pm.

More to come.