Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Nash St-Monkland St lights have gone out.
The Nash St-Monkland St lights have gone out. Josh Preston
News

UPDATE: Gympie CBD traffic light mystery continues

JOSH PRESTON
by
4th Jul 2019 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1:30pm

Gympie Regional Council say they're not sure when the dysfunctional Nash St-Monkland St intersection traffic lights will be repaired.

A council spokeswoman said the cause of the outage, which has been in effect since before midday, has also not been determined.

"RoadTek is the maintenance contractor for our traffic signals,” the spokeswoman said.

"They've been notified of the outage.

"We are unsure why the traffic signals have stopped working and, as a result, cannot advise when they will be repaired.

"We aren't aware of any other traffic signal outages at this time.”

EARLIER

Gympie Regional Council are aware of an outage at the Nash St-Monkland St intersection traffic lights.

The lights have reportedly been out of action since before midday.

A source from the Gympie Police Station said a crew had inspected the situation and deemed it not dangerous enough to warrant manual traffic direction.

The source said police had made the council aware of the outage.

More as it comes to hand.

gympie cbd gympie news gympie region monkland st nash st traffic light outage traffic lights
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie secures grand final spot at major league carnival

    premium_icon Gympie secures grand final spot at major league carnival

    News Gympie's St Patrick's College boys combined with St Mary's College Maryborough have secured a place in Friday's grand final in Bundaberg.

    • 4th Jul 2019 1:20 PM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    'I'd like it gone': Abandoned porn van frustrates cafe owner

    premium_icon 'I'd like it gone': Abandoned porn van frustrates cafe owner

    Offbeat Vehicle has been taking up a valuable parking space for weeks

    WARNING: Pet snatchers on the loose in Gympie

    premium_icon WARNING: Pet snatchers on the loose in Gympie

    News Thieves target dog and chicks in Gympie