Former minister John McVeigh's brother indirectly benefited from the multi-million dollar Nolan Meats expansion, it has been reported in The Guardian today.
Former minister John McVeigh's brother indirectly benefited from the multi-million dollar Nolan Meats expansion, it has been reported in The Guardian today.
UPDATE: Gympie business rejects $1.65m political claim

Staff writer
13th Feb 2020 2:35 PM
THE Guardian has again gone after the LNP over the $5.5 million regional jobs grant to party donors and major Gympie employer Nolan Meats, this time claiming that a consultancy firm engaged by the company to work on the project belonged to former Coalition minister John McVeigh’s brother.

Nolan Meats, East Deep Creek, is Gympies largest private employer
The Guardian claimed McVeigh Consultancy, of which Michael McVeigh was managing director, won a $1.65 million contract in early 2018 to help bring the abattoir expansion to life.

But Nolan Meats spokesman Tony Nolan yesterday categorically ruled that out, and said the company would be “embarrassed” to ever pay a consultancy firm that sort of money.

“Nolan Meats never has and never will pay that sort of money to consultants,” he said.

“There is an agreement with McVeigh for a tenth of that amount for design work on our current project.”

Nolan Meats started using McVeigh Consulants several years ago because of its relationship with one of the company’s engineers who had worked for them 15 years ago as a draughtsman when he was still at school, Mr Nolan said.

“He is a third generation of a well known Gympie family we have been dealing with for years.”

He had given this information to The Guardian but none of it had been included in the article, which he had been told was instigated by information from someone in the Labor Party.

Groom MP John McVeigh addresses media during a tour of the Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) at TAFE Queensland South West, Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Terry, Tony and Michael Nolan at the Gympie Nolan Meats Muster Cup Race Day.
Nolan Meats was one of five projects in the Wide Bay Burnett region selected for the $200m regional jobs and investment program.

Member for Wide Bay, Llew O'Brien cuts the ribbon to open the Nolan Meats state of the art processing plant.
Mr O’Brien has defended the grant as “precisely the type of project that the jobs package was designed to support”.

“Everyone in Gympie knows that the primary purpose of Nolan Meats is meat processing,” he said.

“The internal training provided exclusively to their staff develops skills, providing them with long-term career opportunities.”

O’Brien said ministers were “there to listen to the advice of their departments but they also have to make decisions”.

“In this case, ministers have made the right decision that will benefit hundreds of families in Gympie,” he said.

Deputy Speaker Llew O'Brien is seen in the speaker's chair after House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING
