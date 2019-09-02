UPDATE: Gruesome details emerge in Gympie stabbing horror

UPDATE: The victim of an alleged daylight stabbing in Gympie on Sunday is in serious peril as he fights for life in Brisbane's Prince Charles Hospital, Gympie police said a short while ago.

Gympie CIB chief Rob Lowry told media late this morning the man, from Upper Amamoor, had been stabbed in the chest and his heart dangerously injured.

"His condition is critical and unstable," Detective Sergeant Lowry said at Gympie Police Station.

Gympie CIB detective sergeant Rob Lowry is calling for witnesses to help the investigation of a alleged stabbing that took place at the Monkland St and Bruce Highway intersection on Sunday. Arthur Gorrie

It was possible, he said that the man could die and a charge against his alleged assailant would be upgraded from intentional causing grievous bodily harm to murder or manslaughter, depending on the evidence.

The victim's family, including a man who was with him at the time of the alleged incident, was too upset to be interviewed by police at this stage, he said.

Initial investigations indicated there had been a dispute, over a debt, which did not appear to have been drug related.

The drama began at Gympie Central Shopping Centre and continued north along the Bruce Highway to the Monkland Street intersection, where the stabbings occurred, Det Sgt Lowry said.

It appeared the victim, 31, was in the company of a man, 53, believed to be his father.

The two had left the Excelsior Road scene in a white utility driven by the victim.

It appeared they had stopped at the traffic lights and the alleged attacker, 26, had pulled up near them in a silver hatchback vehicle, before walking to the utility and attacking the driver.

The driver suffered several stab wounds, including the chest wound which cut into his heart.

The drama then continued to Gympie Hospital where the 26-year-old confronted the 53-year-old in a physical struggle, before security guards separated them and called police.

Meanwhile two women had driven from the hospital in the hatchback, before being found by police near the corner of Channon and Power Streets.

Those women were arrested and questioned overnight and had since been released with no charges against them at this stage.

The victim required immediate hospital treatment and was later transferred to Prince Charles Hospital where he underwent further heart surgery, Det Sgt Lowry said.

"Unfortunately the victim is not doing very well and his condition is critical and unstable," Det Sgt Lowry said.

This raised the possibility of an upgrade of the charge to murder or manslaughter.

Police were appealing for witnesses to the incident to help them unravel a complex serious of events.

Officers would be analysing CCTV footage from the shopping centre and the hospital, as well as anything that could be obtained from the red light camera at the Bruce Highway-Monkland Street intersection.

EARLIER:

AN AMAMOOR district man, 31, is believed to be fighting for his life after an alleged stabbing in Gympie, police said a few minutes ago.

The claimed stabbing at the Bruce Highway's Monkland Street interesection, was part of a dramatic series of confrontations which began at Excelsior Road and continued latere at Gympie Hospital, where security staff called the police, a police representative said this morning.

The representative said a man had been charged with committing an act intended to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place.

According to the police announcement, two men, 53 and 31, were leaving a shop on Excelsior Road about 2.30pm yesterday, when they had a verbal dispute with another man, 26.

The dispute became physical and the two men left the scene in a white utility, heading north on the Bruce Highway.

They stopped at a red light at the Monkland Street intersection about 2.45pm, where the dispute flared again and the stabbing occurred.

Police say a silver hatchback stopped next to the two men and the man from the earlier confrontation got out of the hatchback and approached them.

As the incident continued to escalate, the 31-year-old man sustained "serious stab wounds to his chest, back and leg" before being driven to Gympie Hospital in the white utility.

The 26-year-old man also drove to the hospital, where he was involved in another argument with the 53-year-old man, from Sexton.

Security officers separated the men and contacted police.

A 26-year-old Gympie man has been charged with one count each of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place.

He is expected to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court today.

The driver of the utility, the Amamoor Creek man, was airlifted to the Prince Charles Hospital where he remains in a critical condition, police said.